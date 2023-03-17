5 best GTA Online businesses to make money fast after The Last Dose update

The recently released GTA Online The Last Dose update introduced some new gameplay changes to the multiplayer game. While the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is primarily focused on the Acid Lab business, it has also boosted a few other ventures over time, allowing new players to explore them.

Making money is one of the most important tasks in the title, and Rockstar Games provides several methods for doing so. The multiplayer game includes heists, businesses, contact missions, races, random events, and many other ways to get some cash. However, beginners are frequently perplexed as to which one to go after to make quick profits.

For players' benefit, this article contains five businesses that are best for making quick profits after The Last Dose update in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Acid Lab, Nightclub, and 3 other businesses to make money fast in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is undoubtedly the best business in GTA Online to make money quickly. It is a mobile venture that operates from the back of the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. The mobility feature also makes it one of the most popular options among players.

However, in order for it to be the "fastest money-making business" in the game, players must install the equipment upgrade. This costs an additional $237,500 and significantly improves the Acid Lab. While a full batch of Acid products would normally profit $237,600 and take approximately six real-life hours, an upgraded lab would profit $325,000 in just four hours.

Players can additionally boost the production speed for half an hour, which reduces the wait time even more.

2) Auto Shop

While the Auto Shop appears to be one of the most legitimate businesses in the game, it also has a few illegal errands that make money quickly. GTA Online players can earn money from the Auto Shop in three ways: Client Services, Contracts, and Exotic Exports.

Contracts make the most profits in the business, with prices ranging from $170,000 to $375,000 for just half an hour of work. The Client service pays between $40,000 and $80,000 for each successful delivery. Lastly, Exotic Exports pays $20,000 for each vehicle, and players can export up to 10 per day.

3) Agency

Similar to the Auto Shop, the Agency also has multiple income sources. However, it takes some more time for the business to generate profits. GTA Online offers Security Contracts, VIP Contract, Agency Safes, and Payphone Hits missions to make money from the business.

While the VIP Contract is the most profitable errand, paying a solid GTA$ 1 million, completing them takes time and effort. Security Contracts pay anywhere from $30,000 to $70,000 and can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes.

GTA Online players can also contact Franklin Clinton and request Payphone Hits, which pay up to $85,000 for just a few minutes of work.

4) Vehicle warehouse

The Vehicle Warehouse is an active business in GTA Online that requires direct participation from players. This also means that they can make quick money by grinding the job. The primary objective is to steal vehicles and resell them for higher prices. This increase occurs instantly, allowing gamers to quickly sell the imports.

There are three main categories of vehicles that can be imported and exported: Top, Mid, and Standard range. As is customary, Top range picks make the most profit, with up to $100,000 per export.

5) Nightclub

The Nightclub is a complicated business that is dependent on other ventures in GTA Online. While it does not provide direct missions or contracts, it does have a warehouse and a safe that generates profits over time.

While the warehouse takes time to earn cash, the safe can generate up to $50,000 per 48 real-life minutes and store up to $250,000. This is the most profitable passive money-making business in the game as players only need to keep their Nightclub popular to make large profits.

