5 easy hacks to make money in GTA Online (March 2023)

GTA Online is all about grinding money, and the current generation of players are experts in it. Rockstar Games provides a plethora of money-making methods in the game with decent to high payouts. While players are more inclined towards high-paying jobs, repeatedly doing them can become tedious.

As a result, players often search for additional grinding methods that pay well. Although the gaming company offers double and triple-money missions every week, not all of them are worthwhile. The game does not reveal the prize to participants beforehand, making decision-making more difficult.

This article outlines five hacks for making money in GTA Online without doing lengthy grind sessions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

First Dose Missions and 4 other strategies to make some quick cash in GTA Online

1) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are one of the most underrated jobs in GTA Online. While payouts are excellent, most players avoid them due to Sessanta and Moodymann's annoying antics. However, those who carry them will be rewarded handsomely for only 30 minutes' worth of work.

The Auto Shop provides eight contracts with payouts ranging from $170,000 to $300,000. The Union Depository Contract offers the most, with a maximum limit of $375,000. Currently, the Auto Shop assignments are 3x boosted, and players can earn three times as much money before the next weekly update.

2) Weekly time Trial missions

Time Trials are also some of the most underrated jobs in the game, paying out over $100,000 in just a minute or two. These are racing missions that take place during free roam. GTA Online players must travel from one location to another within a specific time.

Rockstar Games provides three Time Trial missions. Each mission has its own vehicle and time restrictions. While other races have predefined tracks and routes, the Time Trials do not, and participants are free to take any way they want as long as they can reach their destination. The only requirement is the vehicle, which cannot be abandoned or destroyed during the mission.

The races and their payouts are as follows:

Normal Time Trial - $100,000

RC Time Trial - $100,000

HSW Time Trial (for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) - $250,000

3) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are the highest-paying free-roam jobs in GTA Online that players can repeat. While Time Trials pay the most, they can only be done once weekly; Payphone Hits can be replayed every 20 minutes.

Similar to Time Trials, Payphone Hits can be completed in a few minutes except for a few that can take up to 5 mins to complete. Nonetheless, the rewards are significant and well worth the work.

While Rockstar Games offers $15,000 for the mission, GTA Online players can make an additional $70,000 by following the exact mission instructions.

4) First Dose Missions

The First Dose Missions are the most recent missions introduced to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. These six story-based missions unlock the Acid Lab business in the game while providing a decent payout at the end of each mission.

Tfollowingext weekly update will bring The Last Dose missions, a sequel to the First Dose. Given the gaming studio's track record, it is highly likely that the first chapter will be boosted by double or triple-money rewards, making it one of the most profitable errands in the game.

5) Last Dose Missions

The Last Dose Missions are an upcoming set of missions in GTA Online. This will conclude the Los Santos Drug Wars saga while revealing significant plots in the game.

Although the payouts for the tasks are currently unknown, Rockstar offered 2x money when First Dose was released, implying that the next chapter will also offer boosted payouts for a limited time.

