Top 5 GTA Online The Last Dose DLC leaked features

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has piqued players' interest again, as Rockstar Games announced the official release of the next story segment. On March 9, 2023, the studio released a teaser video demonstrating various elements from the upcoming The Last Dose DLC update.

However, Rockstar is known for concealing various intriguing aspects before releasing them as surprises, and the latest teaser follows suit. Although the developers do not usually divulge anything prior to release, data miners and insiders keep a close watch on the footnotes to detect unreleased information.

This article outlines five leaked features that Rockstar Games will release as part of The Last Dose DLC for GTA Online.

Last Dose missions, vehicles, and two undisclosed features arriving with The Last Dose DLC in GTA Online

5) Merryweather Convoy Event

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline https://t.co/jcLqQhHFi8

While the Los Santos Drug Wars update has introduced a slew of daily collectibles and random events to GTA Online, Rockstar Games is yet to release the Merryweather Convoy Event. On December 20, 2022, floorball (Twitter/Fluuffball), a renowned game data miner, dug through the files and revealed information about the forthcoming event.

According to them, it will be a random event in which GTA Online players will be tasked with stealing a fully loaded truck from Merryweather Security and delivering it to their bunkers to obtain supplies. However, those who don't own a bunker will be required to transport the truck to the Ammu-Nation Store in exchange for a monetary reward.

4) Free Air-Freight Cargo

Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.

#GTAOnline Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events. Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.#GTAOnline https://t.co/Po3E92MeQs

While the Los Santos Drug Wars update permanently boosted the Air Freight Cargo business in GTA Online, providing triple the money, The Last Dose DLC update reportedly includes Free Air-Freight Cargo supplies.

On December 20, 2022, renowned Rockstar Games insider Tez2 (Twitter/TezFunz2) revealed that for a limited time, Hangar owners will receive a free gift of Air-Freight Cargo by logging into the game. However, players must have enough space in their Hangars to acquire them.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is the first unreleased drip-feed vehicle unveiled in The Last Dose teaser video. While Rockstar Games has been teasing the vehicle inside Stash Houses for the past few weeks, it was eventually disclosed on March 9, 2023.

The video shows no exhaust, implying it will be an electric vehicle. Many reports also claim that it will have Imani Tech features, making it one of the best defensive automobiles in GTA Online.

It is a hypercar inspired by the Lotus Evija. The GTA Online version has a lower stance and an aerodynamic body. The car will be listed on the Legendary Motorsport website for a base price of $2,980,000 with a trade price of $2,235,000.

2) Karin Boor

Karin Boor is the second unreleased drip-feed vehicle featured in GTA Online: The Last Dose announcement video. According to reports, it will be a two-door off-road coupe with a cargo bed. The video also shows a highly modified version, implying that it will have a plethora of customization options.

It is based on the second-generation Subaru BRAT and has a boxy appearance. While the engine model is currently unclear, it will have a four-speed transmission box spinning all four axles simultaneously.

When launched, it will be available for $1,280,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

1) Last Dose missions

The Last Dose missions are one of the most anticipated aspects of The Last Dose update. According to Rockstar, the update will add five new story-based missions. The company also hyped the missions, claiming they will have a "mind-bending and twisted finale."

Players also look forward to seeing Dr. Isiah Friedlander and learning what happens to him after the DLC. While he and the vehicles are certainly coming up with Thursday's update, the other two are yet to be confirmed.

