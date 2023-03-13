GTA Online The Last Dose update to include “mind-bending and twisted finale” of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The long-awaited Last Dose chapter from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is officially coming to GTA Online in a few days. Rockstar Games released the first chapter, titled "First Dose," on December 13, 2022, and the final chapter will be released with the next weekly update on March 16, 2023.

With the hype for the upcoming DLC update already higher than ever, the gaming studio, in its official Newswire describing the update, stated:

“Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions…to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale.”

Fans are looking forward to a spectacular end to the Los Santos Drug Wars saga, as a familiar character makes an unexpected reappearance.

Rockstar Games hypes GTA Online fans up for an exciting finale in the Last Dose update

Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

On March 9, 2023, Rockstar Games took to Twitter to announce the Last Dose update in GTA Online. The gaming studio released a teaser video alongside a Newswire link with some brief information about the forthcoming DLC update.

The official Newswire summarized the update as follows:

“The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose.”

According to Rockstar Games, The Last Dose update will add five more story-based missions to the game, bringing the tale of Dax, his Fooliganz group, and their new adventure in Los Santos to a dramatic close.

Readers should note that the First Dose missions added six missions that introduced Grand Theft Auto Online players to the aforementioned characters as well as the new Acid Lab business. While they're expanding their brand and influence in the city, they are about to face a formidable foe who has been implicitly active since 2013.

Dr. Isiah Friedlander, the therapist of GTA 5's protagonist Michael De Santa who was assumed to be dead, will mysteriously resurrect himself in the multiplayer game, threatening the Fooliganz and the players themselves.

The teaser video further revealed that Dr. Friedlander runs an illegal pharmaceutical company that directly competes with the Acid Lab. He will attempt to take down the Fooliganz and their Acid Lab business operations, which should eventually lead to the “mind-bending and twisted finale” that the American gaming studio previously mentioned.

Rockstar Games has urged GTA Online players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC to complete the First Dose chapters so that they can begin their next journey right away.

