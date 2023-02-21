All 10 possible Stash House Safe Codes in GTA Online

With the most recent weekly update on February 16, 2023, Rockstar Games added the Stash Houses mission to GTA Online. It is a daily event in the game that allows players to rob certain houses belonging to enemy gangs and steal their supplies for rewards.
While the missions are simple and can be completed in a matter of minutes, unlocking the Safe is a more difficult task as it requires a code to be entered. Although the developers provide the required code ahead of time, many Grand Theft Auto Online players find it difficult to locate them, resulting in mindless scavenging inside the basement.
For the benefit of players, this article provides a list of all possible Stash House Safe Codes that you can use during the event in GTA Online.
Codes for the Safe in the Stash House event in GTA Online
On February 20, 2023, popular Rockstar Games insider PLTytus (Twitter/PLTytus) shared a tweet revealing all the possible Safe Codes for the Stash Houses event in GTA Online. The user stated:
“I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this”
They also expressed gratitude to another user, Kindbin (Twitter/KindbinDraw), for assisting them in locating the Safe Codes.
PLTytus shared an image where all the possible unlock codes for the Safe could be found.
For the convenience of the readers, the following is a list of the codes shared by the user:
- 05-02-91
- 28-03-98
- 24-10-81
- 02-12-87
- 44-23-37
- 01-23-45
- 28-11-97
- 77-79-73
- 73-27-38
- 72-68-83
During the event, GTA Online will generate one of these ten sets, which players can enter to unlock the safe. To find out which set of codes has been generated for you, look for a small yellow sticky note inside the room. It is a small piece of paper that can be hung on a wall, pillar, desk, or anywhere else.
Once you find it, verify the code with the list above and enter it into the Lock. The Safe should be unlocked, and you can collect the rewards inside it.
Rockstar Games has added 25 possible locations to spawn Stash Houses in GTA Online, and one of them will appear on the map every day. The following is a list of all the Stash House spawn locations (source: GTA Fandom website):
- Vitus Street, Vespucci
- Mutiny Road, La Puerta
- Strangeways Drive, West Vinewood
- Farmhouse, Grand Senora Desert
- 7953 Niland Avenue, Sandy Shores
- Muscle Gymnasium, Downtown Vinewood
- Save-A-Cent, Little Seoul
- Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- Hardware, Chumash Plaza
- 24/7 Store, Harmony
- Mile High Organics, Mirror Park
- Thomson Scrapyard, Grand Senora Desert
- Vitreous, Cypress Flats
- Walker & Sons Warehouse, Banning
- Pawn & Jewelry, Strawberry
- Mom's Famous Tacos, El Rancho Boulevard, Murrieta Heights
- Echo Rock Shopping Plaza, Alta
- Weazel Morningwood, Morningwood
- Cherry Pie Farm, Great Chaparral
- Bean Hardware Supplies/Discount Store, Route 68, Zancudo River
- Millar's Fishery Co, Galilee
- Abandoned building, Sandy Shores
- Grapeseed Rail Terminus, Union Road, Grapeseed/San Chianski Mountain Range
- Lucky Jim's Ranch, Union Road, Grapeseed
- Clucking Bell Farms, Pyrite Avenue, Paleto Bay
Once you’ve found the location, go inside it, unlock the Safe, and flee the area to complete the event.