All 10 possible Stash House Safe Codes in GTA Online

With the most recent weekly update on February 16, 2023, Rockstar Games added the Stash Houses mission to GTA Online. It is a daily event in the game that allows players to rob certain houses belonging to enemy gangs and steal their supplies for rewards.

While the missions are simple and can be completed in a matter of minutes, unlocking the Safe is a more difficult task as it requires a code to be entered. Although the developers provide the required code ahead of time, many Grand Theft Auto Online players find it difficult to locate them, resulting in mindless scavenging inside the basement.

For the benefit of players, this article provides a list of all possible Stash House Safe Codes that you can use during the event in GTA Online.

Codes for the Safe in the Stash House event in GTA Online

PLTytus @PLTytus #GTAOnline

I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃



Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to



gtaweb.eu/gtao-map/ls/1q… I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to @KindbinDraw #GTAOnline I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this 🙃Credits for the idea and sharing the codes goes to @KindbinDrawgtaweb.eu/gtao-map/ls/1q… https://t.co/V0tTEJpM0p

On February 20, 2023, popular Rockstar Games insider PLTytus (Twitter/PLTytus) shared a tweet revealing all the possible Safe Codes for the Stash Houses event in GTA Online. The user stated:

“I have added all possible safe codes for Stash Houses to tooltip on map. Might be helpful. To be honest, I had trouble finding code the first time doing this”

They also expressed gratitude to another user, Kindbin (Twitter/KindbinDraw), for assisting them in locating the Safe Codes.

PLTytus shared an image where all the possible unlock codes for the Safe could be found.

For the convenience of the readers, the following is a list of the codes shared by the user:

05-02-91

28-03-98

24-10-81

02-12-87

44-23-37

01-23-45

28-11-97

77-79-73

73-27-38

72-68-83

During the event, GTA Online will generate one of these ten sets, which players can enter to unlock the safe. To find out which set of codes has been generated for you, look for a small yellow sticky note inside the room. It is a small piece of paper that can be hung on a wall, pillar, desk, or anywhere else.

Once you find it, verify the code with the list above and enter it into the Lock. The Safe should be unlocked, and you can collect the rewards inside it.

Rockstar Games has added 25 possible locations to spawn Stash Houses in GTA Online, and one of them will appear on the map every day. The following is a list of all the Stash House spawn locations (source: GTA Fandom website):

Vitus Street, Vespucci

Mutiny Road, La Puerta

Strangeways Drive, West Vinewood

Farmhouse, Grand Senora Desert

7953 Niland Avenue, Sandy Shores

Muscle Gymnasium, Downtown Vinewood

Save-A-Cent, Little Seoul

Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

Hardware, Chumash Plaza

24/7 Store, Harmony

Mile High Organics, Mirror Park

Thomson Scrapyard, Grand Senora Desert

Vitreous, Cypress Flats

Walker & Sons Warehouse, Banning

Pawn & Jewelry, Strawberry

Mom's Famous Tacos, El Rancho Boulevard, Murrieta Heights

Echo Rock Shopping Plaza, Alta

Weazel Morningwood, Morningwood

Cherry Pie Farm, Great Chaparral

Bean Hardware Supplies/Discount Store, Route 68, Zancudo River

Millar's Fishery Co, Galilee

Abandoned building, Sandy Shores

Grapeseed Rail Terminus, Union Road, Grapeseed/San Chianski Mountain Range

Lucky Jim's Ranch, Union Road, Grapeseed

Clucking Bell Farms, Pyrite Avenue, Paleto Bay

Once you’ve found the location, go inside it, unlock the Safe, and flee the area to complete the event.

Poll : 0 votes