GTA Online Stash House Safe Code and Rewards - A beginner's guide

The recently released weekly update in GTA Online has delighted players to no end. Although the update itself was expected, Rockstar Games surprised the community by introducing several new gameplay elements to the game. These additions are part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which was released in December 2022, with fans ecstatic to experience all of them.

The Stash House Daily Event is one of the most anticipated additions to Grand Theft Auto Online. While data miners had previously leaked the gameplay, the gaming studio finally added it to the game on February 16, 2023.

However, this is a random event that must be triggered and completed under a variety of different conditions. Most players are finding it difficult to locate the Safe Code, with the rewards being somewhat perplexing as well. For the benefit of the players, this article provides a quick guide on how to complete the Stash House Event in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How to find the Stash House Safe Code and collect rewards in GTA Online

Rockstar Games' Newswire about the event reads:

“Be on the lookout for the new Daily Stash House popping up on your map — these safehouses contain hoarded GTA$ or product, but they’re also packed with enemies.”

Presently, the Stash House Daily Event has 25 locations to spawn in GTA Online. Similar to a few other daily events/activities, such as the Gun Van and Shop Robbery, Rockstar Games will randomly choose a location on the map to trigger this event.

You can find its current location by opening up the GTA Online map and looking for a purple house icon with a black target mark on top. When you get close to the area, Gerald will text you to rob it and collect the rewards inside. To enter the Stash House, walk to the entrance and click on the required button.

It should be noted that the Stash House is filled with members of an enemy gang. Once inside, you must watch out for hostile enemies armed with guns. Since the area is compact, extreme caution should be exercised as you progress through it.

There are usually three to four enemies inside, and as soon as they're alerted of your presence, you must eliminate them as quickly as possible. Additionally, you can blow up the interior of the house with a grenade or sticky bomb. Although this has no effect on the rewards themselves, one should be cautious as a small miscalculation of a throw can result in you taking heavy damage.

Once you've killed all the enemies, GTA Online will prompt you to open the Safe Lock. However, you must first find the Safe Code to unlock it. Look for a yellow sticky note with three numbers written in the XX-XX-XX format. This sticky note has no definite location and can be found anywhere in the premises.

Once you've located it, you can either use a gun or your smartphone to read the code. To open it, you must remember this code and enter it into the Safe. Collect your rewards and leave the area as soon as possible. After you escape the enemies, Gerald will automatically deliver the supplies to one of your owned MC businesses.

Additionally, you will receive a $500 reward for completing this event. If you don't own any businesses, GTA Online will reward you with $30,000 instead.

