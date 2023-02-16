All 25 Stash House locations in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online received a new weekly update on February 16 and fans are giddy with excitement. While the previous few weeks were somewhat dry in terms of fresh additions, Rockstar Games has released several Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip-fed content all at once this time around.

The gaming studio has released the Stash House Daily Event in GTA Online with the most recent update. It is one of the highly anticipated drip-fed additions to the game, and players can finally enjoy the gameplay. These are an expansion of Gerald's missions, but they take place in free-roam.

Rockstar has added a total of 25 locations from where players can collect their daily supplies and rewards. For their benefit, this article provides a list of all 25 Stash House spots in GTA Online.

Where to find Gerald's Stash House Daily Events in GTA Online

The Stash House Daily Event will spawn in random locations on a regular basis. These will be marked on the map as purple houses with a target icon on top. Gerald will text you every day about their spot and ask you to raid them for cash and supplies for your businesses.

All Stash House locations on the Grand Theft Auto Online map (Image via GTAWeb)

Once you receive the text, open the map and place a waypoint on the Stash House. The following is a list of potential locations in GTA Online where you may find the collectibles:

Paleto Bay - Near Pyrite Avenue Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness - Near Great Ocean Highway Grapeseed - Near Union Road North bank of the Alamo Sea - Near North Calafia Way Grapeseed - Between Union Road and Senora Freeway Sandy Shores - Between Armadillo Avenue and Niland Avenue Sandy Shores - Near Joshua Road Tongva Valley - Near Route 68 Harmony - Near Route 68 Grand Senora Desert - Near Cat-Claw Avenue Chumash - Between Great Ocean Highway and Barbareno Road Gear Chaparral - Near Baytree Canyon Road Great Chaparral - Near Senora Freeway Morningwood - Near Dorset Drive West Vinewood - Near Eclipse Boulevard Vinewood - Near Las Lagunas Boulevard Vinewood - Between Alta Street and Power Street Mirror Park - Near West Mirror Drive Vespucci - Between Vitus Street and Cortes Street Little Seoul - Near Vespucci Boulevard Strawberry - Between Strawberry Avenue and Innocence Boulevard East Los Santos - Near El Rancho Boulevard La Puerta - Between Mutiny Road and South Arsenal Street South Los Santos - Near Dutch London Street East Los Santos - Near Orchardville Avenue

Once you reach the Stash House, you must enter it and kill the enemy gang members inside. After that, GTA Online will prompt you to break the locker. However, you must first locate the unlock code, which will be written somewhere inside the premises.

Unlock the safe with the code, collect the items, and exit the Stash House. You will be immediately greeted by enemy NPCs in vehicles, who will then attempt to shoot and kill you. Escape them in order to complete the Stash House Daily Event.

Gerald will then text you and deliver the collected items to one of the businesses you own. Further, you will also receive a $500 reward on completing the event. In case you do not own any companies, GTA Online will instead reward you with $30,000 in-game money.

