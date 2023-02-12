5 hidden locations in GTA San Andreas that most players might not know

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games in the Grand Theft Auto series, and fans adore it for what it delivered at the time. Although the game has been out for nearly two decades and has been played extensively by fans, there are many hidden locations, secrets, and Easter Eggs that most players miss.

These mysteries are so well integrated into the gaming world that players frequently miss them even when standing right before them. However, the Grand Theft Auto community is very active, and they have pointed out several locations with exciting lore.

This article contains a list of five hidden locations in GTA San Andreas that players must visit to experience the game entirely.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Zombotech Corporation and 4 other hidden locations that players must visit in GTA San Andreas

1) Mass grave

The Mass grave is a hidden location at the foot of a mesa in El Castillo del Diablo, Bone County, San Andreas. It is a deep pit that cannot be seen from afar, and players must go to the exact location to experience it.

GTA San Andreas players will find six dead bodies wrapped in black body bags inside the pit. There is also a Bobcat truck standing right above the pit. According to rumors, these are the dead bodies of K-Rose radio host Mary-Beth Maybell’s husbands.

While there is no solid evidence, it is widely assumed that Ms. Maybell murdered all her husbands and dumped them in the pit to cover up her crimes.

2) Opposition Memorial

While the Mass Grave is hidden, the Opposition Memorial is inside a graveyard in Hashbury, San Fierro, near the Hippy Shopper store. In the graveyard, GTA San Andreas players can find three plateaus with 72 graves that reads “RIP Opposition 1997-2004” on each stone.

The text on the stones is challenging to read, and it frequently causes players to overlook them. However, Rockstar Games included this location as a taunting reference to its rival gaming studios at the time, who tried to compete with it but eventually failed.

The year 1997 corresponds to the release of GTA 1, and the year 2004 refers to the release of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

3) Northstar Rock

Northstar Rock is a small mountain area in GTA San Andreas located in Red County, San Andreas, north of Los Santos. While the name itself is an anagram of Rockstar North, San Andreas’ developer studio under Rockstar Games, the location also has some sinister references.

If you explore this area, you’ll come across a small mysterious shack on the top of the hill. The floors of the shack are covered in blood and gore. The region is also spooky, with frequent fog seasons and a ghostly atmosphere.

4) Zombotech Corporation

Zombotech Corporation is a large commercial building in GTA San Andreas. It is situated in the downtown district of San Fierro, San Andreas. While the building is distinctive, and the game requires players to enter its premises, many players are unaware that it is an Easter Egg reference to the Umbrella Corporation from the Resident Evil series.

Players can find several Umbrella Corporation references, such as the “Sinister Zombie Virus Research Corporation” signboard, an elevator to the Zombie Lab, and many more. While there are no zombies or related elements inside the building, it is indeed a nod to the Umbrella Corporation.

5) Jesus Saves graffiti

Jesus Saves is a wall graffiti in Los Santos in GTA San Andreas. It is a nod to the savepoint location in Grand Theft Auto 2, where players can see the message whenever they try to save the game.

Next time you’re nearby, watch out for the location, as it is important in the series.

