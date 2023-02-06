Insider warns of new GTA Online PC kick exploits, even after the latest security update

In early February, a GTA Online title update for PC fixed the heavily-requested remote code execution issue to a fair extent, prompting players to gradually return to the game after a long period of absence.

Although Rockstar Games' official update patch didn't reveal much information, data miners continued to dig through the patched game files and have recently discovered brand new details about the update.

In general, the patch has made several positive changes to the popular multiplayer title. However, insiders warn that modders can still use kick-out exploits to hinder the gameplay experience.

Game data miners warn players about a less-intrusive PC kick exploit in GTA Online

Your traffic may now go through relay servers, depending on latency, thus shielding your IP.



On February 6, 2023, popular Rockstar Games informer, Tez2, shared a tweet providing more insight about the recent security-related title update in GTA Online. Although the update encouraged PC players to freely return to the game without fear, it implemented a few important measures that the community had been requesting for some time now.

According to Tez2, after the recent update, modders and hackers will no longer be able to spoof their real Rockstar Games ID or in-game names with other players and falsely frame them for mod-related exploits. Additionally, the gaming studio increased security for the Invite Only lobbies, preventing any outsiders from joining them without the host’s permission.

This is much like seeing everyone suddenly leaving, but this wouldn't disrupt your experience playing alone.

Unfortunately, the data miner also warned users about a "less-severe exploit" that can kick and disconnect players, leaving them alone in the lobby. It should be noted that this is fairly similar to a common disconnection issue that occurs while playing GTA Online with a slow internet connection or mobile hotspot.

Until recently, modders and hackers could potentially ruin your game in both multiplayer and the Story Mode. Thanks to increased security after the update, they currently have to be in the same lobby as you to create issues. Nevertheless, for the time being, your game cannot be crashed like before, but your gaming experience can still be negatively impacted by disrupting your peer-to-peer connection with others.

Rockstar implemented new connection rules with the security patch

The security update implemented a new connection rule that protects players’ IP addresses from getting leaked to modders, hackers, or other GTA Online players. Rockstar Games now uses relay servers to hide IP addresses, thereby preventing modders from crashing your game remotely.

According to Tez2, the relay server locations are as follows:

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (South America/Africa)

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (Greenland/East Coast US)

Rockstar/Take-Two Amsterdam Server (Europe)

Microsoft Azure Hong Kong (Asia)

Microsoft Azure Sydney (Australia)

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (Canada/West Coast US)

Microsoft Azure Hong Kong (Japan)

All in-game traffic will be routed through these relay servers, making GTA Online more secure than ever before.

