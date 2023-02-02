Official GTA 6 announcement seems imminent as insider believes its release date to be 2024

GTA 6 is one of the most talked about topics in the gaming community right now, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Although Rockstar Games has not yet made an official announcement about the upcoming game, data miners, fans, and hackers have unearthed a plethora of previously unknown details.

In a recent discussion thread about the game, well-known game data miner and Rockstar insider Gaming Detective stated that an official announcement of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is imminent.

Rockstar Games insider stated GTA 6 could be released in 2024

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



I believe GTA 6 will get officially announced and revealed in March/April 2023 with a release date of Fall 2024.



#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames With all the recent teases by Rockstar, I believe we’re closer than ever to a GTA 6 announcement, so here’s my prediction:I believe GTA 6 will get officially announced and revealed in March/April 2023 with a release date of Fall 2024. With all the recent teases by Rockstar, I believe we’re closer than ever to a GTA 6 announcement, so here’s my prediction:I believe GTA 6 will get officially announced and revealed in March/April 2023 with a release date of Fall 2024.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames https://t.co/4CR9pX3Gqu

On February 2, 2023, data miner Gaming Detective tweeted their predictions for the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6. According to them, Rockstar Games has teased the upcoming game several times in GTA Online, and based on those teases, the game's official release date appears to be approaching.

The user added that the gaming studio would likely announce and reveal the game between March and April of this year and that it could be released in the fall of 2024. Based on previous patterns, Rockstar is known to release major projects during the months of September, October, and November, and if Gaming Detective's predictions come true, GTA 6 could be released in 2024.

Another user khooop stated that following the announcement, the title could be delayed until 2025.

khooop @Khobb4 @that1detectiv3 it’ll then get delayed until 2025 casual rockstar fashion @that1detectiv3 it’ll then get delayed until 2025 casual rockstar fashion

Gaming Detective responded that Grand Theft Auto 6 had already been "internally delayed," and that the studio was testing the waters before going public with the announcement.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 @Khobb4 It’s already been delayed internally. I suspect one of the ways Rockstar is reducing crunch is to not announce the game unless they’re 100% sure it’ll meet the initial deadline. Same thing happened with the GTA Trilogy. @Khobb4 It’s already been delayed internally. I suspect one of the ways Rockstar is reducing crunch is to not announce the game unless they’re 100% sure it’ll meet the initial deadline. Same thing happened with the GTA Trilogy.

A user named Doog also backed up the claim, asserting that GTA 6 was originally scheduled to be released in the fall of 2023 but was pushed back a year to the fall of 2024.

Doog @Doog_919 @jzzpere @that1detectiv3 @Khobb4 Viewer anon “reliable insider in the movie and games industry” reported that GTA 6 was originally slated for a late 2023 release. But it most definitely got internally delayed likely by a full year from fall 2023 to fall 2024 @jzzpere @that1detectiv3 @Khobb4 Viewer anon “reliable insider in the movie and games industry” reported that GTA 6 was originally slated for a late 2023 release. But it most definitely got internally delayed likely by a full year from fall 2023 to fall 2024

Other reactions to the statement

The discussion quickly piqued the interest of players, with many of them contributing their thoughts. Since Gaming Detective talked about teasers in the current multiplayer game, user @mono_chrome213 inquired about them.

сверхбебрик @mono_chrome213 @that1detectiv3 were there any teasers besides the hawaian taxi shirt in gtao? @that1detectiv3 were there any teasers besides the hawaian taxi shirt in gtao?

In response, the data miner shared some images from the current game that resemble the aesthetics of Miami (Vice City).

Another user, JayC, stated that the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 could be released in 2025.

JayC @JayC_Tweets @that1detectiv3 I also believe PC will be releasing possibly in mid 2025 @that1detectiv3 I also believe PC will be releasing possibly in mid 2025

According to user SquawkGaming, February 4, 2023, will mark one year since Rockstar Games' official announcement about GTA 6's development process.

SquawkGaming 🇺🇦 @SquawkGamingYT



Given it took nearly two years after V got announced until release, I see it releasing NET 2025. @that1detectiv3 Can’t believe that this Saturday will mark one year already since the big news of it being in active development …Given it took nearly two years after V got announced until release, I see it releasing NET 2025. @that1detectiv3 Can’t believe that this Saturday will mark one year already since the big news of it being in active development …Given it took nearly two years after V got announced until release, I see it releasing NET 2025.

User @the_beast_667 stated that the next chapter update in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC could be the final update in GTA Online.

GTA_content_creator & chiliad_mystery_investigator @the_beast_667 @that1detectiv3 The second part of the ls drug wars is also called "last dose". So maybe last update. There are many clues leading to it @that1detectiv3 The second part of the ls drug wars is also called "last dose". So maybe last update. There are many clues leading to it

Although it is unclear when the studio will reveal the upcoming game, fans are getting excited about its release. Rockstar has yet to confirm the news, so Gaming Detective's statement remains speculative at this time.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes