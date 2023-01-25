GTA Online leaked shirt resurfaces online after the recent taxi business update

The recent GTA Online weekly update added the most anticipated taxi business in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games included the Vapid Taxi, Taxi Work missions, and the Downtown Cab Co. company as profitable ventures in the game.

Data miners have also discovered a drip-feed shirt that has yet to be released. The unreleased shirt has a taxi business theme, but Grand Theft Auto fans have also discovered a hidden Easter egg, implying the upcoming game in the series. Although the gaming studio is yet to confirm the status of the shirt, miners revealed game files to be the source information.

Data miners uncover an unreleased shirt related to the taxi business update in GTA Online

Now that the taxi business is open in GTA Online, I wonder if Rockstar will release this mysterious shirt soon 🤔

On January 25, 2023, a Rockstar Games data miner known as Gaming Detective shared a tweet revealing the unreleased "Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar" shirt in Grand Theft Auto Online. The user referred to the clothing as a "mysterious shirt" and questioned when the gaming studio would include it in the game.

The leaked shirt depicts a modified version of the Vapid Taxi with tropical-like scenery in the background. However, this is not the first time it has been discovered in the game files. On December 18, 2022, a well-known GTA informer named Classique leaked the shirt on Twitter for the first time.

Interestingly the skyline in the background is not from Los Santos, as pointed out by

Do with this finding as you will.

An unreleased top named "Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar" has a repeating pattern on it with a slightly modified Taxi. Interestingly the skyline in the background is not from Los Santos, as pointed out by @WildBrick142 and friends. Do with this finding as you will.

According to them, while the shirt’s graphics show a Taxi and the Downtown Cab Co. signboard, the trees, buildings, and mountains do not resemble any landmarks from Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA Online.

Gaming Detective responded to the leaks, confirming that the mountain is not Mount Chiliad from the current game. They also speculated that it could be a subtle teaser from Rockstar Games for the upcoming GTA 6, which is almost certainly based in Vice City.

I’m almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.



After closer examination, it's clear that the mountain from the leaked GTA Online shirt is not Mount Chiliad. I'm almost certain this is a teaser for GTA 6.

The leaked clothing features two distinct patterns that run throughout the entire shirt. One pattern features trees and skyscrapers with a taxi in the foreground, while another features several buildings, trees, and bushes with a mountain in the back and a Downtown Cab Co. signboard in the foreground.

Although Rockstar revealed the Taxi job last week, the shirt remains a mystery. Fans also attempted to predict when the gaming studio would release the clothing. According to a user named MrStec, Rockstar Games may include the shirt in the upcoming weekly update on January 26.

Another user, Nikkez, joked that players must complete 100 Taxi Work missions to acquire the shirt.

Although GTA Online is in disarray, players are eager to obtain the clothing when it is released.

