How Rockstar is testing the waters for GTA 6 with GTA Online

GTA 6 is one of the most eagerly anticipated video games recently, and fans have high expectations. Rockstar Games is known for improving its gameplay with each installment, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is the current pinnacle of the studio's abilities.

However, RDR 2 differs significantly from the Grand Theft Auto series, and the two do not supplement each other. The developers are rumored to test some of the upcoming game's features in GTA Online to gain some early insights.

This has become evident as the multiplayer game has undergone numerous gameplay and quality-of-life changes since Rockstar officially announced the development process for the upcoming title in February 2022.

This article provides a brief overview of how the gaming studio is treading lightly on the waters for GTA 6 with the current multiplayer game.

Rockstar might be testing GTA 6's mechanisms with the current game

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still a few years away, and fans eagerly await it. However, players can already notice new gameplay changes that might get included in the upcoming game.

As previously stated, Rockstar Games has made several changes to Grand Theft Auto Online that could indicate the gameplay mechanics of future titles. Beginning with The Criminal Enterprises DLC and continuing with the latest Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the game has received many quality-of-life enhancements that have not been present for the past eight years.

However, the Shark Cards is one of the most infamous items that will almost certainly be present in the sequel.

Whether you like them or not, Shark Cards are a significant source of revenue for Rockstar Games and are far from in decline. Many players still prefer to buy Shark Cards to gain an in-game advantage, ensuring their inclusion in the next title.

Similarly, GTA+ is a strong contender that will almost certainly be included in the upcoming game. Rockstar is trying to entice Grand Theft Auto Online players to purchase the subscription by providing members-only benefits, deals, early access, and other perks.

While it is unclear whether a new multiplayer game will be released, if it does, the subscription model will undoubtedly be available with the same types of lucrative offerings.

GTA+ also paves the way for a paywall boundary previously unavailable in the multiplayer game. With its inclusion, Rockstar began to provide exclusive benefits for paid users while leaving others to grind the game as before. This exclusivity factor is a testing aspect for all players and will be present in all of Rockstar's upcoming projects.

The newly implemented limited-time availability in Grand Theft Auto Online adds to the exclusivity factor. While Rockstar Games previously added drip-feed content permanently, the studio is now prioritizing making them limited-time exclusives.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



They’re only doing it to encourage people to jump on and buy shark cards out of FOMO. It’s sad, and it makes me very worried for GTA 6.



#GTAOnline #RockstarGames Rockstar is making a really bad habit of adding limited time vehicles to GTA Online.They’re only doing it to encourage people to jump on and buy shark cards out of FOMO. It’s sad, and it makes me very worried for GTA 6. Rockstar is making a really bad habit of adding limited time vehicles to GTA Online.They’re only doing it to encourage people to jump on and buy shark cards out of FOMO. It’s sad, and it makes me very worried for GTA 6.#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/G3mn4K5NYr

While it is not entirely new, as the game has previously added limited-time elements during festivals and events, drip-feed content is a new addition to the list, which might also be there in 6.

Lastly, the latest generation of consoles will take precedence over PC or other gaming platforms. In recent times, Rockstar has released most of the latest features in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If GTA 6 is released during the lifetime of these consoles, they will be the first to receive the title.

Although the preceding discussion does not guarantee that Rockstar will include these functionalities in the upcoming game, it is indeed a strong possibility.

