GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition reportedly getting a new update on Steam soon

Rockstar Games is reportedly planning a brand new update for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Although the gaming studio hasn't made any official statements, data miners have discovered several database changes in the Steam version of the game.

Released onto the Steam platform on January 20, 2023, fans were outraged and chastised Rockstar Games for failing to fix various game-breaking bugs that had been present in the title for a long time.

While rumors suggest that the game will be released on the Epic Games Store in the near future, the developers are making changes to the game files across all platforms.

Rockstar Games intends to release a GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition update following the Steam release

Ben @videotech_



All 3 titles were updated, not sure what this could entail. Hopefully they're listening



On January 20, 2023, Ben, a popular Rockstar Games data miner, tweeted about the studio’s measures to patch the game. According to them, the Steam Database details for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition were recently altered, pointing to a potential update for the popular game.

The informant also stated that all three GTA games included in the Definitive Edition title will receive updates. While fans have been requesting a bug-fixing update for quite some time, Ben hopes that Rockstar Games has listened to the community's concerns and is working to resolve these issues.

The tweet also included an image of the game’s database details and a link to GTA Vice City - The Definitive Edition’s SteamDB website.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition SteamDB website linked in the tweet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although all the details are in technical terms, readers can see a total of four changes that took place on January 26, 2023, with the most recent one (at the time of writing the article) being at 13:43:03 UTC.

Additionally, Ben was seen actively advocating for the game in one of Rockstar's most recent tweets about new updates.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport



We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update. If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support:

On January 24, 2023, Rockstar's official technical support page, Rockstar Support, tweeted about an upcoming security-related Title Update to fix the remote code execution exploits in GTA 5 and GTA Online on PC. In response, the data miner requested that the studio fixes the Definitive Edition of the Trilogy, which is still broken even a year after its initial release.

It should be noted that Rockstar Games officially released the game for PC on November 11, 2021, via the Rockstar Games Launcher. Although it received a sizable update on all platforms on October 18, 2022, fans complained that it failed to resolve any issues.

While players were expecting a patch alongside the game's Steam release, the gaming studio regrettably released the same broken game. With this rumored update, the community is hoping for a real fix that will solve all of the triolgy's problems once and for all.

