New GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle this week (January 26 - February 1)

Earlier today, Rockstar Games released a brand new weekly update for GTA Online on all supported platforms. Interested players can enter the game right now and take advantage of the latest deals, offers, and bonuses. These changes went live at around 3:30 pm IST and will remain accessible to players until the next weekly update.

In continuation to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC released back in December 2022, the weekly update added two new vehicles as the Podium and Car Meet Prize Ride. Grand Theft Auto Online players can try their luck at obtaining these free rewards before February 1, 2023.

Rockstar Games has added the Ocelot Pariah and Vapid Winky as Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Starting off with the Podium vehicle, GTA Online players can now obtain the Ocelot Pariah for free after the latest weekly update. They must head to The Diamond Casino & Resort, which is located in East Vinewood near the Los Santos Freeway, and spin the Lucky Wheel inside the casino's premises.

Unfortunately, simply spinning the Lucky Wheel doesn't guarantee that you will get the Podium Vehicle. GTA Online players will be able to see 19 other rewards marked in the lottery, which means that there's only a 5% chance of winning the vehicle.

Luckily, Rockstar Games gives players multiple chances, allowing them to return after 24 real-life hours and try again. If you do win this vehicle, you can store it in any one of your garages.

Moving on to the Prize Ride award, Rockstar Games is giving away the Vapid Winky as the Prize Ride vehicle in GTA Online this week. To obtain it, players must finish first in the Street Race series races for three days in a row.

You can head over to the Los Santos Car Meet, which is located on Popular Street, Cypress Flats, East Los Santos, to inspect the vehicle beforehand.

Details and specifications of the Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a two-door sports car in GTA Online that's based on the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast. In general, it's a stylish vehicle with a downward-facing front and a slightly raised back body.

The Pariah's engine bay houses a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with an air filter on the intake. A six-speed transmission box powers the rear wheels, allowing it to hit a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h.

Details and specifications of the Vapid Winky

The Vapid Winky is a light utility vehicle with an open body and a large windshield. This military vehicle's design is inspired by the real-life Willys MB and Ford GPW vehicles. Although it has excellent off-road capabilities, it's not very fast, with a below average top speed of just 72.00 mph or 115.87 km/h.

