Ocelot Pariah vs Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online: Which one should you buy and why?

GTA Online has many cars that can compete with one another on the race track. Rockstar Games perfectly balances vehicle mechanics by making improvements to a car without obscuring the others.

The Ocelot Pariah and the Grotti Itali RSX are two of the best sports cars featured in the game. Both are extremely popular among the fanbase and provide some of the best performances.

This article compares the Ocelot Pariah and the Grotti Itali RSX to determine which one should be considered for purchase in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before purchasing the Ocelot Pariah or the Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online

Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a sports car with one of the fastest track records in GTA Online. It was added as part of The Doomsday Heist update on December 12, 2017. Despite being five years old, it easily outruns many of the game's newly released vehicles.

Its stock design is inspired by the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato, Ferrari 812 Superfast, and Ferrari Portofino. The car has an aerodynamic body with a hatchback design and features numerous customization options. Players can even modify it to resemble the Dodge Viper.

The Pariah's front hood houses a twin-cam four-cylinder engine with an air filter on the intake. The transmission box has six gears that power the rear wheels.

The Pariah is one of the fastest cars in a straight line, with incredible acceleration. However, it has some handling issues and requires extreme precision at high speeds.

Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a relatively new sports car in GTA Online. It was introduced with the Cayo Perico Heist update on December 22, 2020. The vehicle is inspired by the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale and is a visual treat for many players.

The Grotti Itali RSX has an aerodynamic wing and a slick cutting-edge design. The stock variant itself is one of the game's low-profile rides. The designers incorporated many Ferrari-inspired elements into the vehicle, making it stand out from the crowd.

The back of the car houses a massive V12 engine that can be seen through the rear glass panel. The eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive propel the vehicle to a high top speed in a matter of seconds.

Rockstar Games prioritizes vehicle customization and provides a plethora of options to improve the Grotti Itali RSX's performance and appearance.

The Ocelot Pariah is a better choice than the Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online

The simple answer is the Ocelot Pariah. While both vehicles have nearly identical output results, the Ocelot Pariah can outrun the Grotti Itali RSX in many ways.

In terms of top speed, the Pariah can reach 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322), while the Itali RSX can reach 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322).

Furthermore, the handling of the Itali RSX is slightly unstable, and it can easily spin out in poor road conditions, rain, and snow. Taking tight corners is also difficult, causing frequent crashes and body deformation. If the body sustains too much damage, the aerodynamic wing ceases to function, limiting its handling capabilities.

In GTA Online, Legendary Motorsport sells the Pariah for $1,420,000 and the Itali RSX for $3,465,000, making the former the obvious choice.

