GTA 5 is finally safe to play Online on PC now

Grand Theft Auto V's (GTA 5) latest PC update helped fix some of GTA 5 Online's most problematic exploits in recent history. Players should theoretically be unable to alter another person's account on this platform. The new security patch helped address that issue, and various mod menus still need to be updated shortly after its launch.

Thus, the best time to play GTA 5 Online is after the new update. One's account should no longer be vulnerable to any forceful change. Now is a good time to hop back into the game and see what's new.

What did the new update on PC change for GTA 5 Online?

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577…

The basic gist of this new update is that Rockstar Games patched something in their code that allowed players to forcefully:

Change money balances

Alter RP levels (including up to 8,000)

Adding a Bad Sport Status to a player's account

Altering other stats, which presumably include mission cooldowns and other popular features

Kicking people out of a lobby

Making a person crash

There were also "general stability improvements." Although that's too generic to note, it's still helpful for PC gamers to know that their version of the game has become more stable. The recent exploits were incredibly bad and too prevalent for something that was as dangerous as they were.

Having them fixed is a major step up for GTA 5 Online's security.

Somebody on GTA forums asked if it was safe to play the game. Well-known GTA insider Tez2 responded:

"Yes. in fact this is the best time window to play now. All the mod menus have to update their code to the new title update. As for the remote exploits, both the crash/kick exploits and the new one should be patched."

New mods will likely be introduced in the upcoming weeks, so players should enjoy the blissful peace they have before that happens. Even if Public Sessions is filled with unfair players, the lack of a remote exploit would mean that others in Invite Only Sessions should be completely safe.

The PC exploits lasted nearly two weeks, meaning many players stopped playing the game during that timeframe. Since that no longer appears to be an issue, players should feel free to return.

Another positive message for players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apparently, unfair players should no longer be able to brute-force their way into Invite Only Sessions. This was another concern some players had for GTA 5 Online. It is worth noting that all these changes only apply to the launch date of the new PC update.

Only time will tell how good GTA 5 Online is a few weeks from now when some players look for new ways to exploit the game. One doesn't even need mods to do it. Glitches like God Mode are still present in the game, and a new one pops up whenever Rockstar fixes the old one.

At the very least, however, the most harmful exploit for GTA 5 Online players on PC is gone.

Note: The recent update didn't change anything for the console versions, as they weren't suffering from this mass PC exploit.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Was your account affected by the recent exploits? Yes No 0 votes