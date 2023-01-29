"Hao unfortunate": GTA Online memes take over Reddit as PC players get exploits instead of HSW cars

The recent remote code execution exploit for GTA Online on PC has sparked a firestorm of discussion across various social media platforms. Since the privacy-threatening exploit was revealed by game data miners, Rockstar Games has been under constant scrutiny.

As the entire PC player base waits for a patch to fix the problem, participants of the r/gtaonline subreddit shared their thoughts via comical memes and serious discussions. Many chastised Rockstar Games for their long-standing reluctance to fix such issues quickly and demonstrated the current reality of Grand Theft Auto Online on PC.

Players had been anticipating this year's updates to include Hao's Special Works cars and the Expanded and Enhanced version for PC. Instead, hackers have made the game totally unplayable. User u/Sevalias made a pun to make fun of the situation:

Fans expose GTA Online’s current status with memes on Reddit

On January 28, 2023, a user named u/Cainelso shared a meme titled "GTA ONLINE PC ON 2023," in which they depicted the multiplayer game's expected vs. actual scenario. The post quickly went viral on the subreddit and has received around 3.8k upvotes from other players at the time of writing this article.

The recently discovered remote code execution exploit has rendered the multiplayer game unsafe for PC players. Modders and hackers are not only taking over other people's accounts, but they can also gain remote access to their computers. The user mocked Rockstar Games for the account ban exploits through the meme. No update has been released yet by the company.

As the post piqued the interest of other GTA Online players, they left well over 150 comments. Continuing with the gist, user u/RealisticTune8180 said that they had expected Hao but not to be hacked.

Another user, u/MulberryAgitated9645, stated that the meme summed up the Grand Theft Auto Online experience.

User u/drfunkenstien014 shared a method for reporting Grand Theft Auto Online modders to Rockstar Games.

User u/tu-142 used Hao’s name in a creative and witty manner.

On the other hand, user u/huffie00 shared their dissatisfaction with the in-game reporting system.

In response, user u/Rocktalon shared another efficient method for reporting modders and cheaters in GTA Online to Rockstar Games.

About the remote code execution exploit in Grand Theft Auto Online for PC

On January 21, 2023, popular Rockstar Games data miner Tez2 reported a dangerous mod menu in GTA Online. According to him, modders and hackers can corrupt, exploit, ban, and even delete other players' accounts anytime.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML

Tez2 shared two images showing the functions of the mod menu and how it will affect players. One of the images depicts the following exploits in GTA Online:

Give players XP and ranks

Unlocks

Put players in Badsport lobbies

Corrupt players’ accounts

Remove in-game money from players’ accounts

Give free money to players

Reset mission cooldowns

In another image, several players can be seen receiving a boost to rank 7999, which is certainly a peculiar thing in the game.

Soon after the tweet, PC players began to avoid the game to protect their computers and personal data. While Rockstar assured players of a bug-fixing title update via its official technical support page, Rockstar Support, it has not been released yet so players are unhappy.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes