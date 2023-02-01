GTA Online PC update - Rockstar finally releases new security patch to fix the hack exploits 

GTA Online PC users can finally feel secure as Rockstar released a patch today to address their security flaws.

According to Famous Insider Tez2, a new security update is now live for GTA 5 PC users all around the globe. The updated build is noted as “2824.0”. According to the official patch notes, its purpose is to fix the current flaws in its online servers and protect players from possible hack exploits attacks.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Build ID: 2824.0

Size: 350 MB

Patch notes soon Security-related update is now live on #GTAV PC.Build ID: 2824.0Size: 350 MBPatch notes soon Security-related update is now live on #GTAV PC.Build ID: 2824.0Size: 350 MBPatch notes soon

As seen in the tweet above, the reported size of the update is 350 MB on the platform, which is huge under the circumstances. This suggests that Rockstar has addressed all the security loopholes in the game for more secured gameplay for everyone.

A big relief for PC players as Rockstar Games releases a new security update for GTA Online today

Here are the complete patch notes for the update:

1) Implemented a new data protocol to improve the security of network sessions and messaging.

2) Fixed an issue that could result in the GTA Online experience being modified by a third party:

RP level

GTA$ balance

RP level

Bad Sport status

Other player stats

3) Manipulation of players being crashed or kicked.

4) General stability improvements.

Rockstar Support has also notified everyone on their page that Rockstar Games services will undergo complete maintenance on February 2, 2023, from 5 am UTC. Giving assurances about the availability of the servers, they stated:

“This maintenance is not expected to take long and services will return as soon as it is completed.”

This is a big relief for anyone who loves to hustle in GTA Online on PC, as it was reported that the exploits were very dangerous. According to a reliable insider, PLTytus, these exploits were evaluated as “High” in the NVD Vulnerability Severity Ratings. Based on their reports, the game has been a serious threat when playing it on PC in the last couple of days.

PLTytus @PLTytus #GTAOnline

Exploit has been evaluated as High:

Vulnerability Ratings are in the second picture. Exploit has been evaluated as High: nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CV… Vulnerability Ratings are in the second picture. #GTAOnlineExploit has been evaluated as High: nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CV…Vulnerability Ratings are in the second picture. https://t.co/xk69RflNcK

Players should note that these exploits allow cheaters and hackers to achieve partial remote code execution and modify user files on their PCs. They were first brought to light by none other than Tez2 when they tweeted about it on January 21, 2023. The insider highlighted the severity of the exploits and explained how these work.

Here are a couple of things that the hackers were able to execute:

Corrupt Accounts

Reset Mission Cooldowns

Unlocks

Ranks

Remove Money

Badsport

Give Money

Since then, players have had no option but to play the game carefully using a firewall or avoid playing it completely. While it took 10 days for the developers to address these issues with an update, it is good that each major concern has been patched with it.

With the next weekly update just around the corner, Rockstar wants everyone to enjoy the game again.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes