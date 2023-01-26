GTA Online weekly update for January 26 - February 1, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently available to players around the globe, introducing the Weeny Issi Rally as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed HSW car and adding many interesting opportunities to obtain additional rewards. Players can now earn double the rewards in Taxi Work jobs throughout this week.

Motorheads can participate in the Motor Wars Adversary Mode and earn a 2x payout by being a member of the last team standing. They can even go to war with special vehicles in the Arena War game modes and collect boosted rewards for their efforts. Finally, an updated stock of showroom cars and amazing discounts is all set to give players several interesting options for choosing a brand new set of wheels.

This article shares everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is finally here (January 26 to February 1)

New vehicle

- Issi Rally ($1,835,000)



HSW Upgrade

- Issi Rally ($650,000)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Motor Wars Adversary Mode



2x GTA$ & RP & Arena Points

- Arena War Modes



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work (4x GTA$ for GTA+)

New HSW vehicle added this week

Weeny Issi Rally

4x cash and RP (GTA+ members only)

Taxi Work

2x cash and RP

Motor Wars Adversary Mode

Arena War Modes

Taxi Work

New showroom cars available in GTA Online this week (January 26 – February 1)

Prize Ride - Winky (Top 1 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Issi Rally, Deveste Eight



Simeon Showroom - Zentorno, Schlagen GT, Vamos, Deviant, Impaler

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Pegassi Zentorno

Benefactor Schalgen GT

Declasse Vamos

Schyster Deviant

Declasse Impaler

Luxury Autos Showroom

Weeny Issi Rally

Principe Deveste Eight

Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort

Ocelot Pariah

Prize Ride Challenge

Vapid Winky

Available Time Trials for the week

RC Time Trial - Power Station

Power Station HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates

Ron Alternates Time Trial - Power Station

HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Weeny Issi Rally

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Grotti Itali GTO

Obey Tailgater S

Annis Remus

Complete list of discounted items and more in GTA Online this week (January 26 – February 1)

40% off

Arena Workshop

Arena Workshop renovations

Pegassi Zentorno

30% off

Bruiser ($1,126,300)

Deathbike ($888,300)

Dominator ($792,400)

Impaler ($846,650)

Issi ($762,300)

Sasquatch ($1,071,612)

Slamvan ($925,312)

Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)

Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

The Gun Van has shuffled all of its weapons available for sale, with new items arriving this week:

Military Rifle

Minigun

Grenade

Marksman Rifle

Sticky Bomb

Combat Pistol

Baseball Bat

Railgun

Knife

Molotovs

The First Dose Hard Mode event continues this week as well

Players can still unlock rare and exclusive items by playing the First Dose missions on Hard difficulty throughout this week. Here's a list of the rewards available from this event:

MTL Brickade 6x6 Green Fooliganz livery

Annis 300R Kisama Drifter livery

Ubermacht Cypher Speed Demon livery

Overflod Entity MT Safari Ranger livery

Rockstar's official Newswire is expected to be released shortly, giving the community more insight into each of the listed bonuses and rewards that have been dropped this week.

