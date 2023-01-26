GTA Online weekly update for January 26 - February 1, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently available to players around the globe, introducing the Weeny Issi Rally as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed HSW car and adding many interesting opportunities to obtain additional rewards. Players can now earn double the rewards in Taxi Work jobs throughout this week.
Motorheads can participate in the Motor Wars Adversary Mode and earn a 2x payout by being a member of the last team standing. They can even go to war with special vehicles in the Arena War game modes and collect boosted rewards for their efforts. Finally, an updated stock of showroom cars and amazing discounts is all set to give players several interesting options for choosing a brand new set of wheels.
This article shares everything that players need to know about the new GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update is finally here (January 26 to February 1)
New HSW vehicle added this week
- Weeny Issi Rally
4x cash and RP (GTA+ members only)
- Taxi Work
2x cash and RP
- Motor Wars Adversary Mode
- Arena War Modes
- Taxi Work
New showroom cars available in GTA Online this week (January 26 – February 1)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Benefactor Schalgen GT
- Declasse Vamos
- Schyster Deviant
- Declasse Impaler
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Principe Deveste Eight
Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort
- Ocelot Pariah
Prize Ride Challenge
- Vapid Winky
Available Time Trials for the week
- RC Time Trial - Power Station
- HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates
- Time Trial - Power Station
HSW (Hao's Special Works) Premium Test Ride (Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)
- Weeny Issi Rally
New Test Track Vehicles this week
- Grotti Itali GTO
- Obey Tailgater S
- Annis Remus
Complete list of discounted items and more in GTA Online this week (January 26 – February 1)
40% off
- Arena Workshop
- Arena Workshop renovations
- Pegassi Zentorno
30% off
- Bruiser ($1,126,300)
- Deathbike ($888,300)
- Dominator ($792,400)
- Impaler ($846,650)
- Issi ($762,300)
- Sasquatch ($1,071,612)
- Slamvan ($925,312)
- Deveste Eight ($1,256,500)
- Itali GTO ($1,375,500)
The Gun Van has shuffled all of its weapons available for sale, with new items arriving this week:
- Military Rifle
- Minigun
- Grenade
- Marksman Rifle
- Sticky Bomb
- Combat Pistol
- Baseball Bat
- Railgun
- Knife
- Molotovs
The First Dose Hard Mode event continues this week as well
Players can still unlock rare and exclusive items by playing the First Dose missions on Hard difficulty throughout this week. Here's a list of the rewards available from this event:
- MTL Brickade 6x6 Green Fooliganz livery
- Annis 300R Kisama Drifter livery
- Ubermacht Cypher Speed Demon livery
- Overflod Entity MT Safari Ranger livery
Rockstar's official Newswire is expected to be released shortly, giving the community more insight into each of the listed bonuses and rewards that have been dropped this week.
