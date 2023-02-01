New GTA Online patch notes revealed for PC update today

A new PC update has been released for GTA Online, and its patch notes reveal that it focuses heavily on the game's security. Players should be aware of the recent mass exploits on this platform, where players can get kicked out, have their stats modified, or even get their entire account corrupted.

Rockstar Support did state that a "security-related Title Update" would arrive to address these problems. The new update is patch 1.66, and based on Rockstar Support's patch notes, all of the aforementioned issues should be less prevalent.

The full details can be seen below.

GTA Online PC update patch notes: Download size and other crucial information

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577…

The new update is reported to have a file size of approximately 350 MB on Steam and 901 MB on Rockstar Games Launcher. Rockstar's full patch notes for this GTA Online on February 1, 2023, essentially state the following:

There is a new data protocol that should improve the game's security.

A new fix to prevent accounts from having forcefully changed money, RP, Bad Sport Status, and other stats that shouldn't have been changed

Players should no longer get kicked or crashed via these third-party tools.

"General stability improvements"

PC players should now be safe from remote exploits, which can be incredibly dangerous for a person's account. It's too early to say how effective the new countermeasures are, yet most players are glad that something was finally done about the issue over a week after its discovery.

#GTAOnline #RockstarGames The GTA Online PC exploit has finally been fixed by Rockstar after almost 2 weeks of it being live. The GTA Online PC exploit has finally been fixed by Rockstar after almost 2 weeks of it being live.#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/5AmyRP9NVs

Insider Tez2 has claimed on GTA forums that many mod menus will need to be updated, especially since some of their features should no longer work. Any PC player sick of rampant modding may take advantage of this situation before the rampant cheating returns to GTA Online.

Cheating will still be present in GTA Online's PC version

In terms of regular cheating, nope. You would still face them in public lobbies, but at least no cheaters should annoy you in invite-only lobbies. @Spiduka In terms of remote exploits, it should be safe now.In terms of regular cheating, nope. You would still face them in public lobbies, but at least no cheaters should annoy you in invite-only lobbies. @Spiduka In terms of remote exploits, it should be safe now.In terms of regular cheating, nope. You would still face them in public lobbies, but at least no cheaters should annoy you in invite-only lobbies.

The February 1, 2023, patch notes were generic, and some players didn't know how much the game's security had improved. Tez2 states that remote exploits should no longer be an issue, but regular modding in public lobbies will continue.

GTA Online has numerous mod menus full of unfair advantages that players can still use. They just won't be able to ruin a player's account anymore, at least assuming Rockstar's security patch is sufficient enough to stop them from doing so.

Players are theoretically safe in Invite Only Sessions. It is currently unknown what the "general stability improvements" are for the game's performance.

