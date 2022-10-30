5 spookiest GTA locations that players should visit this Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, GTA players can already sense the eeriness in the atmosphere, especially in Grand Theft Auto Online. Though Rockstar Games is unlikely to provide updates related to the special occasion for older titles in the series, players can enjoy a spooky experience by visiting certain locations in those games — the more recent 2013 release has them too.

The inclusion of such places in GTA titles, which offer little to no answers or mementos, raises many questions in the minds of players to this day. With that in mind, here are some spooky locations from the franchise that one can visit today.

5 creepiest locations from various GTA titles to visit this Halloween

1) Apartment 3c - GTA Vice City

3c is an unoccupied apartment in Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Vice City Stories, and Vice City: The Definitive Edition. Unlike other buildings, this one has no entry markers, but players can still access and explore the apartment anyway.

While the main room appears normal, with neat interiors, the bathroom contains something one might not expect. Upon entering it, players will notice blood and gore on the walls, as well as a chainsaw.

The apartment is situated to the south of the Pay 'n Spray auto shop in Ocean Beach. Vice City was heavily influenced by the film Scarface, and Apartment 3c is a tribute/reference to it. The bathroom, blood, and chainsaw all clearly allude to Angel's murder scene from the movie.

2) Mass grave - GTA San Andreas

A mass grave can be found in a pit inside the rock formations of El Castillo del Diablo, also known as The Devil's Castle, in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Six body bags can be found inside the pit, as well as a Bobcat truck standing nearby. While the game and the story offer no direct reference to the bodies, popular rumors suggest that they are the six deceased husbands of K-Rose radio host Mary-Beth Maybell.

This eerie site is located in Bone County, northwest of Area 69, southwest of the Verdant Meadows Airfield, and directly across from the Snake Farm.

3) Inside the Statue of Happiness - GTA 4

Liberty City is a fictitious recreation of New York City. In Grand Theft Auto 4, the real-life Statue of Liberty is depicted as the Statue of Happiness. While the monument's exterior appears normal, its interior shocks players the most.

A massive beating heart chained to the interiors of the structure can be found inside the statue. The presence of the heart in such a narrow space gives GTA 4 players a creepy feeling. To witness it for themselves, gamers must use a helicopter to land directly at the entrance of the statue, which is located on the pedestal's upper platform right at the foot of the structure.

4) Abandoned Mine - GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 players can visit the abandoned mine in Great Chaparral, Los Santos County. While its access is seemingly restricted thanks to some wooden planks, these can be easily destroyed with any explosive weapon. The path is completely dark, and players must use a flashlight to navigate it.

Inside the mine, gamers will find long tunnels that lead nowhere, railroad tracks, and mining tools. A dead body can also be spotted in a tunnel's junction points, which belongs to Isaac, a Story Mode character.

5) Mount Gordo - GTA 5

GTA 5 players can visit Mount Gordo, located northeast of Blaine County, to encounter ghostly. While the mountain appears normal during the day, strange things happen at night. It is known to be haunted by Jolene Cranley-Evans' ghost.

The apparition of a girl in a white robe can be seen near a flat rock at the mountain's peak between 11 pm and 12 am. If one gets too close to the site, the ghost will vanish automatically.

