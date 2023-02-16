GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride released with the new weekly update (February 16 - February 22)

A new weekly update for GTA Online is now live on the game, and fans love it to the fullest. Rockstar Games released the update on February 16, 2023, at around 3 PM IST, and it will be effective until February 22, 2023.

While the Be My Valentine event has concluded with this week’s update, the American gaming company has added several other deals, offers, bonuses, and discounts that will undoubtedly entice players to engage in the game.

Along with these changes, the Podium vehicle and Prize Ride rewards have been updated, and Grand Theft Auto Online players can now try their luck at winning them before the next weekly update arrives.

Rockstar Games has added the Grotti Cheetah Classic and Invetero Coquette Classic as the Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Prize Ride - Coquette Classic (Top 1 in 5 LS Car Meet Series races)



Luxury Showcase - Penumbra FF, Raiden



Simeon Showroom - Panthere, Kanjo SJ, Toros, Hustler, Nightshade

GTA Online players can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort immediately after logging in to check out the Podium Vehicle. Rockstar Games has added the Cheetah Classic, a Sports Classics car, to the Podium this week. Players can win the vehicle by participating in the ongoing lucky draw competition.

For a chance to win the Podium car in GTA Online, follow the instructions listed below:

Go to the Diamond Casino in East Vinewood near the Los Santos Freeway Stand by the Lucky Wheel and press the prompted button to take part in the competition Read the instructions and press the required button to confirm the participation Spin the Lucky Wheel

However, players should remember that spinning the Lucky Wheel does not guarantee a vehicle reward. The lucky draw includes 19 other prizes, and each participant has a 5% chance of winning the vehicle.

If you do not win the Podium Vehicle, you can head to the Los Santos Car Meet to check out the Prize Ride. GTA Online is offering the Coquette Classic as a reward this week, and to win it, players must secure the top spot in five LS Car Meet series races.

Both rewards can only be won once and will be gone for the week if you manage to get them.

Brief details about the Grotti Cheetah Classic and Invetero Coquette Classic in GTA Online

The Cheetah Classic is a two-door sports car with a sleek, aerodynamic design. It is based on the real-life Ferrari Testarossa and has also appeared in classic games such as GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, Vice City Stories, and Liberty City Stories. When fully upgraded, it can run at a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h.

The Coquette Classic is a two-door Sports Classics car based on the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C2. It has a distinct design with a flat front and can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h when fully upgraded.

