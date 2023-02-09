GTA Online launches new Classique Broadway car with Valentine's Day event week (February 9, 2023)

Rockstar Games has finally released the long-awaited Classique Broadway vehicle in GTA Online with the latest weekly update on February 9, 2023. The gaming studio teased the HD Universe version of this car with the Los Santos Drug Wars update back on December 7, 2022, and has officially released it with the Valentine's Day-themed weekly update.

The Legendary Motorsport website defines the vehicle as:

“Let's face it. So far, the future has been a disappointment. We were promised commercial space travel and world peace...So, why not buckle into the Broadway and head right back to a time before Rule 34 existed, and futuristic design was still utopian sci-fi rather than doomsday chic?”

Fans were eagerly awaiting new drip-feed content from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC after seeing no major additions for two weeks, with the sudden release of the Broadway certainly surprising many.

#GTAOnline [Feb 9 - 16]New- Broadway ($925,000)New Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing liveDiamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)3x GTA$ & RP- Till Death Do Us Part- Shotgun Wedding DM2x GTA$ & RP- 6 New Community Series Modes1.5x GTA$ & RP- Payphone Hits [Feb 9 - 16]New- Broadway ($925,000)New Drug Wars Drip-feed Clothing liveDiamonds available as Casino Heist Loot (40% chance)3x GTA$ & RP- Till Death Do Us Part- Shotgun Wedding DM2x GTA$ & RP- 6 New Community Series Modes1.5x GTA$ & RP- Payphone Hits#GTAOnline https://t.co/13oQrxlhkA

The Classique Broadway is a two-door ponton coupe car in GTA Online. It's primarily based on the 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan, with minor similarities to certain 1940s Chevrolet models such as the Fleetmaster, Fleetline, and Stylemaster.

Despite a bulky appearance with a raised front and slopy back, its overall design is fairly aerodynamic and bears a strong resemblance to classic mobster vehicles. The engine is housed in the long front of the car and can propel the vehicle to a top speed of 78.29 mph or 126.00 km/h (according to the game's files).

Additionally, the Los Santos Customs garage in GTA Online offers several modification options for this newly added vehicle. Players can customize it with six bodywork modifications, seven front bumpers, six rear bumpers, five exhausts, four fenders, seven hoods, and 13 liveries, including the Downtown Cab Co. and Los Santos Lovers liveries.

While the Los Santos Lovers livery is available for free as part of the Valentine's Day event, the Downtown Cab Co. livery must be unlocked by delivering 50 passengers to their destinations as part of the Taxi Work missions, following which it can be equipped for GTA$ 26,789.

The vehicle weighs a hefty 1,570 kg and uses a rear-wheel drive layout with a three-speed transmission box. Although it can be used in races, it's definitely not the best vehicle for the job. The Broadway is more of a centerpiece vehicle with reasonable speed that's best suited for free-roaming and short trips.

GTA Online players who enjoy collecting rare and unique vehicles should definitely get their hands on the Classique Broadway and roam the streets of Los Santos this Valentine's Day. Interested players can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website for a starting price of $925,000.

