Is it worth doing GTA Online Taxi Work jobs?

Taxi Work missions are one of the most recent additions to GTA Online, and fans are loving them. Rockstar Games released these missions on January 19, 2023, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed. They offer a Grand Theft Auto Roleplay-like experience in the official multiplayer game and also allow players to earn some honest in-game money.

However, the payouts are still very low, and many believe that even the highest tier of increments isn't of much use. Some fans are dissatisfied as the time and effort they put into completing these missions does not provide sufficient rewards.

This article explains whether doing Taxi Work jobs in GTA Online is worthwhile and what players can expect from the missions.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Do GTA Online Taxi Work jobs merit the effort?

Although Taxi Work jobs are currently the most popular side activity in Grand Theft Auto Online, they are, unfortunately, not worth the time and effort. These are free-mode jobs that players can choose to do when they are bored or have nothing else to do in the multiplayer game.

While GTA Online already has a bad reputation for offering low in-game payouts for the majority of missions, Taxi Work job payouts are among the lowest. Each mission reimburses the player in two ways: base fare and tip. The final payout is a combination of the two, and it changes over time depending on a variety of factors.

Each trip can last five to ten minutes, and players can earn anywhere from $1000 to $2500 per trip. Although you begin with a low base fare and tip money, it gradually increases with each trip until the tenth delivery. Once you've reached the threshold, Grand Theft Auto Online will continue to pay you the same base fare and tip.

According to the GTA Fandom website, the following are the estimated pay rates (base fare) for Taxi Work jobs:

Less than 2km - $100 to $120

2km to 3km - $120 to $140

3km and 4km - $140 to $160

4km and 5km - $160 to $180

5km and 6km - $180 to $200

More than 6km - $200 to $250

As you can see, the payouts are extremely low, even for random free-mode jobs. Driving more than six kilometers in a Vapid Taxi will take approximately five to ten minutes and is not worth doing for only $250.

The additional tip in GTA Online may seem like a nice gesture, but the pay for consecutive trips ranges from $1010 to $2000 only, which is meager in the current in-game economy and feels like adding insult to injury.

Furthermore, tip fares are highly volatile and can drop for a variety of reasons. While Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the factors that decrease the tip received, there are some widely known actions that GTA Online players must avoid to prevent losing money.

When a passenger is in the cab, avoid rushing, crashing, or performing unnecessary stunts. This may irritate or startle the passenger, and they will reduce $45 every few seconds from the tip. Also, do not drive too slowly or stop unnecessarily, as this will cost you $32 every 30 seconds.

To summarize, Taxi Work jobs are more of a recreational activity than a source of income. If you are looking to make quick cash, taxi missions are not worth doing in GTA Online.

