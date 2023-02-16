GTA Online Gun Van location for February 16, 2023: New weapons, discounts, and more

Ever since the Gun Van's introduction to GTA Online in January this year, it has always been on the move. It sets up camp at a new location every day, illegally selling weapons of all kinds. With the new weekly update out, players can get their hands on the Unholy Hellbringer along with other weapons and armor.

It's not as easy as walking into an Ammu-Nation store and buying the arms of your choice. The location of the Gun Van does not appear on the map. Players have to find it without any hint from the game. To make this task easier, this article will share the location of the van on February 16, 2023.

GTA Online Gun Van can be found at the Megallan Avenue location today (February 16, 2023)

The roaming Gun Van will be found at the Megallan Avenue, Vespucci Beach location today. The following image can be used to easily find the vehicle that will be offering weapons at slashed prices.

The Gun Van location for February 16, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The selection of this location is a smart choice by the seller as it brillianty tucks the van from the prying eyes of the law. Starting from the south of Bay City Avenue and ending at the Del Perro Freeway, Megallan Avenue is one of the longest streets in the game.

With the latest GTA Online update released today (February 16, 2023), the Gun Van features the mighty Unholy Hellbringer. There are discounts of 10% on weapons, 15% on throwables, and 20% on body armors.

From February 16 to February 22, 2023, the infamous Gun Van will be offering the following weapons at prices much lower than any Ammu-Nation store available in Los Santos:

Unholy Hellbringer - 10% off

Railgun - 10% off

Combat PDW - 10% off

Special Carbine - 10% off

Service Carbine - 10% off

Pistol .50 - 10% off

Baseball Bat - 10% off

Knife - 10% off

Molotovs - 15% off

Tear Gas - 15% off

Grenades - 15% off

Body armor - 20% off

Out of all the listed weapons, the marquee item without a doubt is the Unholy Hellbringer. It is a futuristic weapon that will help players go through their adversaries like a hot knife through butter.

Futhermore, GTA + membership allows access to the Lucha Libre version of the Baseball Bat and Knife.

Everything to know about the Vespucci Beach location in GTA Online

Vespucci Beach is located in the Vespucci area of Los Santos. It's a destination full of hustle and bustle due to people visiting the beach in large numbers, tourists and locals alike.

There are a lot of businesses at this location as well, some of which are Vespucci Movie Masks, Pebble Dash Pizza, Muscle Peach Juice Bar and Restaurant, Gyro Day Hot Food, and many more that cater to the visitors' needs.

The Gun Van is a unique concept and the first of its kind in the GTA series. It asks for a little effort from the players and rewards them sufficiently for it. Ideas like this are one of the many reasons why GTA Online has been able to sustain itself for almost a decade.

