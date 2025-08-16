GTA+ benefits and bonuses (August 14-September 10, 2025)

The latest GTA+ benefits (or GTA Plus bonuses) are now live. This GTA Online subscription service debuted in 2022 and is available for the multiplayer's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions. It charges a $7.99 monthly fee, offering some fixed and rotating bonuses. Additionally, subscribers receive access to several classic Rockstar Games titles for free.

Ad

The current monthly cycle has started on August 14 and will last through September 10, 2025. This article will provide a rundown of all the latest benefits.

Latest GTA+ benefits and bonuses: All you need to know (August 14 - September 10, 2025)

The latest benefits offer bonus payouts, discounts, and free items (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has increased the payout of the following jobs for Plus subscribers:

Ad

Trending

2x Cash and RP

Auto Shop Robbery Contract Finales

Simeon Contact Missions

All Auto Shop properties have been discounted by 50% through September 10, 2025.

The cost of Drift Tuning upgrades, which can be applied to select vehicles at the LS Car Meet, has been slashed by 50% for subscribers for this monthly cycle, too. It is also worth noting that Rockstar has just made these cars compatible with the Drift Tuning upgrade:

Annis Hardy

Vapid Dominator FX

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Dinka Chavos V6

Ad

The Atomic Racing Bomber Zipped jacket and the Atomic Racing Cap will be delivered to all subscribers' wardrobes.

Check out: 5 vehicles you should install Drift Tuning on

Latest GTA+ vehicle discounts (August 14 - September 10, 2025)

Pegassi Torero XO is free for all Plus subscribers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Plus subscribers receive exclusive discounts as well as a free vehicle at the Vinewood Car Club every monthly cycle. Here is the current set of discounted vehicles and the free car:

Ad

Pegassi Torero XO - FREE

- FREE Imponte Deluxo - 20% off

- 20% off Pegassi Toreador - 20% off

- 20% off Western Reever - 20% off

- 20% off Pegassi Reaper - 20% off

- 20% off Lampadati Cinquemila - 20% off

- 20% off Pegassi Zentorno - 20% off

- 20% off Gallivanter Baller ST-D - 20% off

- 20% off Obey Omnis e-GT - 20% off

- 20% off Emperor Vectre - 20% off

Plus Subscribers can also claim the Green/Red Flip Chameleon Paint and Green/Red Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free from vehicle workshops for eligible cars through September 10, 2025.

Read more: How to get Pegassi Torero XO for free

Ad

Fixed monthly GTA+ bonuses

Plus subscribers can Fast Travel via taxis (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following set of GTA Online bonuses is offered to subscribers in every monthly cycle:

Ad

$500,000

Exclusive Taxi Services

Free CEO/VIP Abilities from the Interaction Menu

Free Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu

Claim business earnings via the in-game Vinewood Club App

Access to The Vinewood Club Garage

Member-Only Shark Cards

Gun Van location will be visible at all times

Two daily spins of The Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino

Rockstar will introduce a Cayo Perico Survival mode on August 28, with Plus subscribers receiving 4x the usual rewards through September 10, 2025.

Check out other related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More