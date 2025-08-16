GTA+ benefits and bonuses (August 14-September 10, 2025)

The latest GTA+ benefits (or GTA Plus bonuses) are now live. This GTA Online subscription service debuted in 2022 and is available for the multiplayer's PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced versions. It charges a $7.99 monthly fee, offering some fixed and rotating bonuses. Additionally, subscribers receive access to several classic Rockstar Games titles for free.
The current monthly cycle has started on August 14 and will last through September 10, 2025. This article will provide a rundown of all the latest benefits.
Latest GTA+ benefits and bonuses: All you need to know (August 14 - September 10, 2025)
Rockstar Games has increased the payout of the following jobs for Plus subscribers:
2x Cash and RP
- Auto Shop Robbery Contract Finales
- Simeon Contact Missions
All Auto Shop properties have been discounted by 50% through September 10, 2025.
The cost of Drift Tuning upgrades, which can be applied to select vehicles at the LS Car Meet, has been slashed by 50% for subscribers for this monthly cycle, too. It is also worth noting that Rockstar has just made these cars compatible with the Drift Tuning upgrade:
- Annis Hardy
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
- Dinka Chavos V6
The Atomic Racing Bomber Zipped jacket and the Atomic Racing Cap will be delivered to all subscribers' wardrobes.
Latest GTA+ vehicle discounts (August 14 - September 10, 2025)
Plus subscribers receive exclusive discounts as well as a free vehicle at the Vinewood Car Club every monthly cycle. Here is the current set of discounted vehicles and the free car:
- Pegassi Torero XO - FREE
- Imponte Deluxo - 20% off
- Pegassi Toreador - 20% off
- Western Reever - 20% off
- Pegassi Reaper - 20% off
- Lampadati Cinquemila - 20% off
- Pegassi Zentorno - 20% off
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D - 20% off
- Obey Omnis e-GT - 20% off
- Emperor Vectre - 20% off
Plus Subscribers can also claim the Green/Red Flip Chameleon Paint and Green/Red Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free from vehicle workshops for eligible cars through September 10, 2025.
Fixed monthly GTA+ bonuses
The following set of GTA Online bonuses is offered to subscribers in every monthly cycle:
- $500,000
- Exclusive Taxi Services
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities from the Interaction Menu
- Free Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu
- Claim business earnings via the in-game Vinewood Club App
- Access to The Vinewood Club Garage
- Member-Only Shark Cards
- Gun Van location will be visible at all times
- Two daily spins of The Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino
Rockstar will introduce a Cayo Perico Survival mode on August 28, with Plus subscribers receiving 4x the usual rewards through September 10, 2025.
