GTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsApp

Recent rumors and speculations claim that GTA 6 might have parody websites of Uber and WhatsApp. This is beingwidely discussed among the game's fanbase after reputed insider Tez2 leaked various website domains that might become in-game websites in the upcoming title.Two of these websites had parody names that could be linked with Uber and WhatsApp. Here are more details about the leak.Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.GTA 6 leak about potential in-game websites hints at parodies of Uber and WhatsAppAs mentioed, Tez2 recently posted a list of websites that could appear in GTA 6 on GTA Forums and reposted it on their X account.The leak states these sites will be under Take Two Interactive's nameservers from May 27, 2026, a day after the game's release. These rumored in-game sites arewhat-up.app (Known from previous leaks)rydeme.appbuckme.appleonidagov.orgbrianandbradley.comhookers-galore.comwipeoutcornskin.commyboyhasacreepycorndog.comFans discussed what each of them could mean; what-up.app and rydeme.app, were widely speculated as parodies of WhatsApp and Uber.Fans are speculating some rumored websites to be parodies of Uber and WhatsApp (Image via GTA Forums)In GTA 5 and Online, only a basic text messaging app is used to send messages to other characters or players. However, since GTA 6 will be based on the current world scenario, online texting platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage are much more popular.Since Rockstar Games has made parodies of Facebook and other websites in the past, there are strong chances for it for Whatsapp in GTA 6 as well.While some argue that rydeme.app is Uber's parody, others guess it could be Lyft's parody, because of the letter Y used in both the real-life app and the potential in-game website name.Only time will tell whether these rumored GTA 6 websites are parodies of Uber, WhatsApp, or Lyft when the game releases on May 26, 2026.Check out other exclusive content:GTA Online LS Tags locations todayWhy The Paleto Bay Score is one of the most over-the-top missions in the GTA franchise5 improvements that GTA 6 should have for the in-game policeGTA Online Gun Van location today