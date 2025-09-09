  • home icon
  • GTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsApp

GTA 6 may have parodies of Uber and WhatsApp

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 09, 2025 09:43 GMT
GTA 6 might have parody in-game versions of WhatsApp and Uber (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 might have parody in-game versions of WhatsApp and Uber (Image via Rockstar Games)

Recent rumors and speculations claim that GTA 6 might have parody websites of Uber and WhatsApp. This is beingwidely discussed among the game's fanbase after reputed insider Tez2 leaked various website domains that might become in-game websites in the upcoming title.

Two of these websites had parody names that could be linked with Uber and WhatsApp. Here are more details about the leak.

Note: This article is speculative and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 leak about potential in-game websites hints at parodies of Uber and WhatsApp

As mentioed, Tez2 recently posted a list of websites that could appear in GTA 6 on GTA Forums and reposted it on their X account.

The leak states these sites will be under Take Two Interactive's nameservers from May 27, 2026, a day after the game's release. These rumored in-game sites are

  • what-up.app (Known from previous leaks)
  • rydeme.app
  • buckme.app
  • leonidagov.org
  • brianandbradley.com
  • hookers-galore.com
  • wipeoutcornskin.com
  • myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

Fans discussed what each of them could mean; what-up.app and rydeme.app, were widely speculated as parodies of WhatsApp and Uber.

Fans are speculating some rumored websites to be parodies of Uber and WhatsApp (Image via GTA Forums)
Fans are speculating some rumored websites to be parodies of Uber and WhatsApp (Image via GTA Forums)

In GTA 5 and Online, only a basic text messaging app is used to send messages to other characters or players. However, since GTA 6 will be based on the current world scenario, online texting platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage are much more popular.

Since Rockstar Games has made parodies of Facebook and other websites in the past, there are strong chances for it for Whatsapp in GTA 6 as well.

While some argue that rydeme.app is Uber's parody, others guess it could be Lyft's parody, because of the letter Y used in both the real-life app and the potential in-game website name.

Only time will tell whether these rumored GTA 6 websites are parodies of Uber, WhatsApp, or Lyft when the game releases on May 26, 2026.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Angad Sharma
