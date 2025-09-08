5 improvements that GTA 6 should have for the in-game police

GTA 6 might feature more advanced and new police mechanics. Players have previously expressed dissatisfaction over GTA 5's cops being overpowered and acting unnaturally. Given the community's high expectations from the upcoming title, Rockstar Games ought to significantly enhance the way that the police function in Leonida.

Therefore, here are some ways in which Rockstar Games should improve GTA 6's police system.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 ways in which GTA 6 can improve the police system

1) Less aggression at lower wanted levels

Police can be less aggressive and only arrest players at lower levels (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Players in GTA 5 receive a one-star police rating for minor offenses like fighting with an NPC or stealing a normal car. Even these lower-level police officers are very hostile and immediately start shooting.

As a result, in GTA 6, the level of hostility should be reduced, particularly at lower wanted levels. The police can have the authority to intimidate or arrest in one or two stars without firing a single shot. The in-game characters can even be immobilized with taser guns.

2) Apt response based on the nature of the crime

Police should take appropriate action for the kind of crime committed (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Regardless of the type of offense the player commits, the police in earlier Grand Theft Auto titles acted in the same manner. Though they have massively improved in newer games, they usually have only one particular way of dealing with players' crimes.

Hence, Rockstar Games ought to develop dynamic AI for the cops in GTA 6 so that their actions vary according to the crime. For instance, the police shouldn't shoot the player and only arrest them if they remove weapons from their hands and don't react.

Additionally, depending on the area and the nature of the offense, the police response times and levels of violence should vary. In this manner, the police system will appear much more sophisticated and well-developed in the next game.

3) EMP attacks

Higher-level police can use EMP to shut down players' vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, the police never deploy sophisticated combat technology to arrest players, even at the highest wanted levels. Only a few tear gas grenades and slightly heavier weapons are used by the NOOSE teams in GTA 5 and Online.

Therefore, Rockstar Games ought to equip higher wanted level units with additional technology in GTA 6. For example, they can use an EMP to turn off the player's vehicle instantaneously and make the arrest. This will make police pursuits more difficult and fun.

4) More advanced stealth and search tactics

The police's stealth and search tactics can be improved a lot in GTA 6 (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Instead of cops magically knowing where players are, they should actually have to search and try out different tactics. For example, if players switch cars or hide in a crowd, it should throw them off.

Furthermore, the police can hide in the crowd too, to become invisible on the map and surprise players, or can take a civilian's car if their own is damaged.

With these tactics, police should not just appear near the player in GTA 6; rather, they can use advanced tactics to search more cleverly. Basically, their AI should be a lot smarter for more immersion and challenge.

5) More interactive bribery to corrupt cops

GTA 6 can also have corrupt cops who will not attack players (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 already has a way to bribe cops using Lester Crest's services by calling him. This feature is called "Cops turn a blind eye", which costs $15,000. However, players have no interaction with the police themselves regarding bribery.

Hence, GTA 6 should have a more advanced interaction system between the police and the player. During a chase, a player can control the character to talk to the cops about offering them money. Then, there can be a small animation where money is handed over, resulting in the wanted levels vanishing.

