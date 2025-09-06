GTA 6 could be a "AAAAA game" according to Devolver co-founder

Devolver Digital's co-founder, Nigel Lowrie, recently told IGN that GTA 6 has the potential to be the world's first AAAAA game. In recent years, rumors and hype around Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto installment have picked up a lot of pace. As of now, the speculated scale of GTA 6 has made many game enthusiasts, including Lowrie, believe that it will be the biggest title in history.

Devolver Digital co-founder speculates GTA 6 to world's first AAAAA title

Dexerto @Dexerto Now that Silksong's out, game publishers are trying to figure out how to deal with GTA 6's release ​ One publisher fears GTA 6 is the first 'AAAAA' game and is so large in scale that it'll be impossible for anyone to compete with

In a recent conversation with IGN, Nigel Lowrie and Adam Lieb, CEO of Gamesight, discussed the impact of games like Hollow Knight Silksong and GTA 6 on their release. Silksong was released on September 4, 2025, and made huge waves. However, Lowrie expects that GTA 6 will make an even bigger wave, one that no one has ever seen.

He speculated the game to be an AAAAA title, while other top-tier games are only AAA rated. The cultural and rumored scale of Rockstar's title was also discussed by Devolver's co-founder.

“I mean, there are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game, it's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands,” Lowrie said.

Following this, Lieb mentioned how GTA 6 has been in various conversations regarding video game release dates. This is because game companies typically want to avoid competing with other game release windows to capture as much player base as possible.

“I would say that GTA for the last year and a half has been a part of almost every conversation around launch dates I have heard.”

GTA 6 is said to have a massive cultural impact (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lieb also touched on GTA RP servers and how they compete with standalone games in a particular genre. He gave the example of a horror GTA RP and how it competes with the popular horror title Silent Hill. Since Rockstar Games has announced a partnership with FiveM, they will work with community-made RP content in the future as well.

“What's funny with GTA is, because we do a lot of genre analysis comparisons because of the RP servers, there ends up being almost every type [of game]. Someone’s built a horror GTA RP server or whatever, so that competes with Silent Hill somehow. And you obviously take that with a little bit of grain of salt, but the scope of that game is so large that it ends up competing with stuff that it otherwise wouldn't,” Devolver co-founder went on.

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, a date that almost every video game enthusiast has their eyes on.

