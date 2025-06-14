7 epic GTA 5 RP servers to dive into before GTA 6 takes over

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, but there are plenty of GTA 5 RP servers to keep fans busy until then. The acclaimed 2013 title officially features only two elements - story mode and multiplayer, GTA Online. However, mod clients like FiveM or RageMP can be used on PC to join unofficial roleplaying (RP) servers for an alternate and pretty unique multiplayer experience.

These servers require members to create a fictional character and then behave as well as interact with others in the server as that character. For those interested, here is a list of seven epic GTA 5 RP servers to dive into before GTA 6 takes over.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Badlands RP and other epic GTA 5 RP servers to dive into before GTA 6 takes over

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is perhaps the most popular GTA 5 RP server out there. It has lots of features, many of which are not present in the official modes, and an in-depth character creator. Quite a few notable streamers are its members, which can make the overall experience and interactions fun and special.

Joining NoPixel, however, is not easy as there usually are many applicants, due to its popularity, and one needs tons of RP experience as well. It is hosted on the FiveM mod client, whose creator, Cfx.re, was acquired by Rockstar Games back in August 2023.

2) GTA Series Arcade

A screenshot from the GTA Series Arcade RP server (Image via X/@GTASeries)

GTA Series Arcade is a relatively new but fun RP server, also hosted on FiveM. It is well-suited for beginners, as rather than hardcore roleplaying, its focus lies on arcade-styled gameplay modes and challenges.

This RP server is a good option for those who want to get a taste of Grand Theft Auto 5's roleplaying element before the GTA 6 release date arrives.

3) Grand RP

Grand RP is another very popular server, which is hosted on its own launcher and is relatively easy to join. One of the most interesting facts about this GTA 5 RP server is that it has very few NPCs. Hence, most of the people you come across in the open world would likely be actual players, which accounts for a truly immersive experience.

In addition, there are events, various things to buy and sell, jobs, and several other features to keep yourself busying with while waiting for GTA 6.

4) GTA World

Voice chat is generally the medium of communication in GTA 5 RP servers. That said, for those who would prefer doing so via text, GTA World is a great choice. It has lots of businesses to profit from, as well as over 30 factions for players to join.

One can play as a criminal or even a cop to shake things up. Note that, unlike the previous entries, GTA World is hosted on the RageMP mod client.

5) Badlands RP

Screenshot of a state fair in Badlands RP (Image via @rp_badlands)

Badlands RP offers somewhat similar elements as GTA World, allowing players to either join forces with law enforcement or become a criminal. It is a good fit for intermediate roleplayers as the members are required to stay in their character at all times. This may seem a little strict, but it helps in maintaining immersion in this FiveM server.

Some other important Badlands RP rules to note are having a working microphone, being 18 years of age or older, and communicating in English only.

6) Echo RP

A cop car from Echo RP's police fleet (Image via X/@_echorp)

Echo RP is another GTA 5 RP server with some well-known streamers among its members. It focuses on narrative-based roleplaying, so those who enjoy storytelling can have a lot of fun here.

The rules are somewhat strict, but that is required to maintain the quality of roleplaying on this GTA 5 RP server, which is hosted on FiveM.

7) Prodigy RP

A promotional image for Prodigy RP from around the holiday season (Image via @PRODIGY_PRP)

Prodigy RP offers a plethora of jobs to choose from. Police officers and emergency services are there in some other servers too, but getting to work as a lawyer can be incredibly unique. It also has an inventory system, custom interiors, as well as detailed animations and mechanics.

Note that this GTA 5 RP server (hosted on FiveM) is for experienced roleplayers, and that getting your application accepted can take a bit of time.

