Rockstar Games has released two GTA 6 trailers so far, which have provided a sneak peek at its storyline. However, it looks like this narrative, featuring the criminal duo of Jason and Lucia, might not have been the plan all along. A recent report from Medium suggests that multiple drafts with different protagonists were put forward but eventually got scrapped.

Ad

It is worth noting that although the claims do seem pretty intriguing, Rockstar has not corroborated this report. In this article, we will take a look at five GTA 6 storyline details that reportedly got axed.

Note: This article discusses unconfirmed information. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Here are 5 wild GTA 6 storyline details that reportedly got axed during development

1) Father and son among the protagonists

Ad

Trending

An official artwork from Grand Theft Auto 4 featuring cops (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to the aforementioned Medium report, one of the earliest GTA 6 storyline drafts featured a father and son duo among the playable lead characters. Interestingly, the father was to be a police officer in Vice City with a reputation of being incorruptible.

Ad

The son, on the other hand, would seemingly have been someone trying to overcome a drug addiction, with the father winding up in the world of organized crime to protect him.

2) Colombian drug lord's close aide as the third protagonist

Martin Madrazo, a Mexican drug lord in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The report also claimed the presence of a third protagonist in the GTA 6 storyline draft mentioned in the previous entry. While it mentions that the third playable character would allegedly have been a Colombian drug lord's right-hand, there's no mention of how the three protagonists would have met.

Ad

Medium states that this draft of Rockstar Games' upcoming title was in development but was canceled at the end of 2016 by Take-Two Interactive, the studio's parent company.

Check out: GTA 6 originally planned to have three protagonists like GTA 5, suggests a new report

3) Daughter of a murdered Vice City cop as one of the protagonists

A police officer in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A second (axed) draft, as per Medium, reportedly featured the daughter of a murdered Vice City cop as one of the GTA 6 protagonists. She herself would have been a cop on a mission to dismantle the city's underworld, albeit illegally.

Ad

Considering the series' titles are played from the perspective of a criminal, playing as a cop in a Grand Theft Auto game could have been pretty interesting. That said, this alleged GTA 6 storyline draft had a second protagonist who might have been more of a traditional fit.

4) A Trevor-like protagonist

A screenshot of Trevor Philips from Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apparently, the second alleged GTA 6 draft mentioned in the previous entry also had a protagonist like Trevor Philips from Grand Theft Auto 5. According to the report, he would have been "a drug smuggler's underling" and "quite crazy like Trevor".

Ad

Those who have played Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode know that Trevor can be pretty unpredictable and outlandish. However, these attributes are exactly what make him popular, and might have worked for this allegedly axed lead character. Medium claims that this draft of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment was in development for over a year but was canceled in mid-2018.

5) African-American ex-military protagonist

Lucia Caminos in prison in one of the GTA 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final axed Grand Theft Auto 6 storyline draft mentioned in Medium's report describes an African-American man replacing the murdered Vice City cop's daughter as the protagonist. He would have been an ex-soldier who had just left prison.

Ad

This draft was reportedly canceled in March 2019. Notably, Take-Two recently said that GTA 6 development only kicked off properly in 2020. Additionally, Lucia Caminos, one of the final two protagonists, was, interestingly, shown in prison in the first trailer, and then shown leaving it in the second.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More