GTA 6 protagonists: Full names, professions, and stories revealed in the trailer 2

Rockstar Games finally revealed the names of the GTA 6 protagonists through the latest trailer. The studio surprisingly dropped Trailer 2 on May 6, 2026, revealing a lot of new information. It is now confirmed that Jason and Lucia will be the new protagonists of the upcoming installment.

More details about the GTA 6 protagonists are mentioned below.

Rockstar Games officially reveals the GTA 6 protagonists' names and other details

Jason Duval and Lucia Camino are the names of the GTA 6 protagonists. Rockstar Games released a new newswire mentioning various details about the characters' lives. According to it, the male protagonist was an ex-army personnel who later joined the local drug runners in Vice City. The official description reads:

“Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.”

Lucia, on the other hand, has been a rebel since childhood and went to prison fighting for her family. Rockstar revealed that she was originally from Liberty City. The official description reads:

“Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.”

Both GTA 6 protagonists meet in Vice City and go on a crime spree with various other characters. We must wait till the GTA 6 release date to know more about them.

