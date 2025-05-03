"May 26th 2026 is probably just a placeholder": Actual GTA 6 release date might be different, speculate some fans

Rockstar Games finally announced a GTA 6 release date, which turned out to be much later than the initially planned launch window. The latest Grand Theft Auto sequel has been delayed and will drop on May 26, 2026, meaning fans must wait yet another year. However, some seem skeptical about the announced release date.
YouTuber NikTek (@NikTekOfficial on X) suggested that a game like GTA 6 might need even more time for optimization and bug fixing. They expect more delays and speculated that May 26, 2026, might be just a placeholder.
"May 26th 2026 is probably just a placeholder and you never know how much optimization and bug fixes Rockstar has to do before this Game is ready to launch."
Interestingly, several others also believe this to be a possible scenario, such as X user @YMsabbag, who agreed with @NikTekOfficial's post on all fronts.
Another fan, @MiamiVITrevGTA, seemed to agree, stating that they wouldn't be surprised if Grand Theft Auto 6 were delayed further.
That said, many others feel the opposite. They believe Rockstar wouldn't have announced a concrete GTA 6 release date if they weren't sure about how much longer it would take.
Originally, Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to be launched during Fall 2025, which would have been a few months from now.
Grand Theft Auto fans seem divided on Rockstar being able to hit the new GTA 6 release date in May 2026
GTA 6 has been officially delayed. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the title's launch date has been postponed to May 26, 2026. Red Dead Redemption 2, the last major Rockstar title, also got delayed, and in fact, more than once. It initially shifted from a Fall 2017 release window to Spring 2018, but eventually came out in October 2018.
From the reactions above, it can be inferred that some fans think that Grand Theft Auto 6 might face similar delays. However, others have faith in the developer and seem confident the title will release on the announced date.
A delay is unfortunate, given how long fans have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's release. Nevertheless, more development time should allow Rockstar to deliver the game in the best possible state, which would be a positive outcome.
