"May 26th 2026 is probably just a placeholder": Actual GTA 6 release date might be different, speculate some fans

Rockstar Games finally announced a GTA 6 release date, which turned out to be much later than the initially planned launch window. The latest Grand Theft Auto sequel has been delayed and will drop on May 26, 2026, meaning fans must wait yet another year. However, some seem skeptical about the announced release date.

Ad

YouTuber NikTek (@NikTekOfficial on X) suggested that a game like GTA 6 might need even more time for optimization and bug fixing. They expect more delays and speculated that May 26, 2026, might be just a placeholder.

"May 26th 2026 is probably just a placeholder and you never know how much optimization and bug fixes Rockstar has to do before this Game is ready to launch."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, several others also believe this to be a possible scenario, such as X user @YMsabbag, who agreed with @NikTekOfficial's post on all fronts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, a

Another fan, @MiamiVITrevGTA, seemed to agree, stating that they wouldn't be surprised if Grand Theft Auto 6 were delayed further.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, many others feel the opposite. They believe Rockstar wouldn't have announced a concrete GTA 6 release date if they weren't sure about how much longer it would take.

Fans react to the May 26, 2026 GTA 6 release date (Images via X)

Read more: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick comments on GTA 6 delay by Rockstar Games

Ad

Originally, Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to be launched during Fall 2025, which would have been a few months from now.

Grand Theft Auto fans seem divided on Rockstar being able to hit the new GTA 6 release date in May 2026

A still from the initial moments of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has been officially delayed. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the title's launch date has been postponed to May 26, 2026. Red Dead Redemption 2, the last major Rockstar title, also got delayed, and in fact, more than once. It initially shifted from a Fall 2017 release window to Spring 2018, but eventually came out in October 2018.

Ad

From the reactions above, it can be inferred that some fans think that Grand Theft Auto 6 might face similar delays. However, others have faith in the developer and seem confident the title will release on the announced date.

Also check: Why is GTA 6 taking so long? Everything known so far

A delay is unfortunate, given how long fans have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's release. Nevertheless, more development time should allow Rockstar to deliver the game in the best possible state, which would be a positive outcome.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More