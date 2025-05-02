Why is GTA 6 taking so long? Everything known so far

"Why is GTA 6 taking so long?" has been a constant question among the Grand Theft Auto community. Ever since Rockstar Games released the first trailer of the game, fans have been waiting for the actual release or more information about the upcoming title. So, the fact that the developer's recent announcement about the GTA 6 release date delay has upset everyone isn't surprising in the slightest.

This article explores all the possible reasons behind the delay in the release of the game in an attempt to answer the "Why is GTA 6 taking so long?" question that has been on everyone's mind.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

Why is GTA 6 taking so long? Reasons explored

"Why is GTA 6 taking so long?" has been a hot topic in the community (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there can be various reasons why GTA 6 might be taking so long to be developed and released, a couple of them are much more plausible and worth noting. For starters, developing a game takes time, especially for high-profile titles like those from the Grand Theft Auto series. GTA 5 was already a huge project for Rockstar Games, and the upcoming GTA game is rumored to be leaps ahead in every aspect.

The other big reason behind GTA 6's delay could be GTA Online. The game is still going strong and is extremely popular even after a decade. It also generates a ton of money for Rockstar Games, so releasing a new title and making GTA Online obsolete will hurt their revenue. It is also worth noting that GTA 6 apparently has a budget of around a billion dollars, according to rumors. So, naturally, Rockstar Games would want to make as much money from the current game before taking the leap.

Why is GTA 6 taking so long? Maybe because adding ground-breaking features comes with its fair share of challenges (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another plausible answer to "Why is GTA 6 taking so long?" could be the challenges faced during development. There are numerous rumors about the developer adding ground-breaking gameplay mechanics and features in the upcoming title.

While this is amazing, it also adds complications and leads to unwanted issues, further delaying the final release of the game. Fans must understand that Rockstar Games would rather delay the release than roll out a half-baked product full of bugs and glitches.

In their recent announcement, the company notified the community that, instead of the 2025 release, GTA 6 will roll out on May 26, 2026. While this is a definitive date, fans were obviously unhappy about the one-year delay.

Take-Two's (Rockstar's parent company) CEO also shared a few words soon after the announcement:

"We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations."

He further said:

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.”

This clearly indicates that Rockstar Games is willing to risk a big delay in the game's release rather than put out an unpolished product that leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Hopefully, the devs might share screenshots or the second trailer of the game to keep the GTA 6 hype going.

We hope this answered your "Why is GTA 6 taking so long?" question to some extent.

