GTA 6 pushed back to May 2026 to spare developers from crunch: Report

It’s been a surprising day for many gamers around the globe. Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 has been pushed back to 2026. The game will now be released on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The developers apologized for the same and clarified that they needed time to polish the game. While it’s a good way to avoid Cyberpunk 2077-like fiasco, there’s more to the story.
According to popular reporter Jason Schreier, the original GTA 6 release window of Fall 2025 wasn’t practical all along, and the delay to 2026 is a move to possibly avoid a crunch at work.
GTA 6 being pushed back to May 2026 is to avoid “brutal crunch,” suggests Jason Schreier
As can be seen above, Jason Schreier posted today, May 2, 2025, on Bluesky why the GTA 6 delay to May 2026 possibly happened. Here’s what he wrote on the social media platform:
“Nobody I’ve talked to at Rockstar has believed Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time now. Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch.”
His statement suggests that Grand Thetf Auto 6 simply needed more time to be of expected quality and Fall 2025 was simply not realistic. The management possibly doesn’t want the developers to suffer from a brutal crunch to complete the game this year, hence the delay.
The reporter previously suggested a GTA 6 delay in January 2025, where he again emphasized how big the project is and how much Rockstar Games cares for the employees.
As per Rockstar Games' statement on the GTA 6 delay today, they claimed that they need more time to deliver quality products. However, they also announced that they will share more information about the game soon.
Fans have been waiting to see a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 for almost a year now. It won’t be surprising if Rockstar releases the second trailer or shares some screenshots of the game later this month.
