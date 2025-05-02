“Worst marketing team on the planet”: Fans tear into Rockstar Games over GTA 6 release date delay

As soon as Rockstar made their official announcement regarding a GTA 6 release date delay, fans have been flooding the comments on X with their reactions. In this article, we're going to go over some of the more negative responses. This includes fans expressing their anger, disappointment, and even some hilarious comments that take a dig at Rockstar for its delay.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With this comment, @biorunic is most likely referring to how Rockstar has barely revealed anything about GTA 6. Instead, what fans got was a vague acknowledgement, followed by a single trailer, and finally the dreaded GTA 6 delay announcement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wende (@eaccngineer) was quite up-front, not responding with an angry rant at the GTA 6 release date delay, but a simple fact. It's been so long since the first trailer was revealed, that many of us have simply forgot about the game or have been busy with other releases. The hype isn't as strong as it was after the trailer. After all, people can't stay excited about the same thing for too long.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The above response from @CryptoTigerX_ is quite short, but it conveys all the emotions that most fans are feeling right now — sadness and disappointment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Opera GX's official handle, known for having a good sense of humor, referred to CD Projekt Red's third delay announcement (October 27, 2020) for Cyberpunk 2077. The Polish company made this post after having already stated that no more delays should be expected. The game was then launched in December 10, 2020, which is perhaps the most infamous release in video gaming history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Domino's Pizza UK did not disappoint with their delivery joke, which they have also used for other major game companies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

@PrimitiveAK decided to add his own bit of humor while expressing his disappointment. The above post describes an over-the-top reaction to this disappointing GTA 6 release date reveal. At this stage, though, we wouldn't be shocked if a fan actually responded in this manner to Rockstar's post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan pretended to be in denial over the GTA 6 release date delay. They implied that Rockstar's apology post is actually an April Fool's joke but in May.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We also have the usual response about Rockstar milking GTA 5 way too much. Now, this type of response isn't quite far-fetched if you consider how long it's been since a new Grand Theft Auto title was released.

GTA 6 release date delayed to May 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar's recent GTA 6 release date announcement came with an unwelcome surprise. It revealed how the game has been pushed back to May 26, 2026, which is more than a year from now. The game was supposed to be released in Fall 2025, so we'll have to wait nearly half a year longer.

While Rockstar apologized for the delay, their response felt too generic. Besides, the company hasn't even provided an explanation for the delay. The only possible conclusion we can draw is that the game needs some more polishing. So far, all major Rockstar Game titles have been released in a surprisingly solid state, with no major bugs or issues.

Ad

The only exception has been its remasters, including the dreaded Definitive Edition Trilogy, although this was outsourced to a smaller developer team. Nevertheless, the DE remasters have already added a blotch to an otherwise spotless record for Rockstar. So, when GTA 6 is eventually released, we hope it won't end up like Cyberpunk 2077.

Also Read: GTA 6 release date delay tanks Take-Two Interactive's stock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More