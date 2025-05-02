Has GTA 6 been delayed? Rockstar Games issues official statement

After over a year of silence on GTA 6, Rockstar Games has finally provided an update, but it's not what fans wanted to hear. The gaming industry giant has announced that its upcoming title has been delayed and will now release in early 2026. This was communicated in an official Newswire post today, May 2, 2025, on Rockstar's website.

The gaming community now has to wait another year for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel, which so far was scheduled to come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S during Fall 2025.

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026

The first GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, announcing 2025 as the title's official release year. A few months later, in May 2024, Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, announced Fall 2025 as its release window during an earnings call, which had remained unchanged even until its latest February 2025 earnings call.

However, Rockstar Games has now issued an official statement confirming that it has been delayed and that the new GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026. Here's a segment from the issued statement:

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

As can be read in the statement above, Rockstar has apologized to fans for the delay and has stated that it is looking forward to sharing more information soon.

