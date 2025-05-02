GTA 6 delay to May 2026 tanks Take-Two Interactive's stock: Report

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 delay announcement has taken the gaming community by surprise. The much-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel will now drop in May 2026, which would be several months after its originally planned release window. Fans are, naturally, disappointed, but the announcement also seems to have taken a toll on Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive's stock.

In fact, the company's stock is down by a significant margin at the time of this writing. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest video game franchises, and its upcoming installment is among the most anticipated video games of all time, which is now scheduled to release early next year.

GTA 6 delayed to May 26, 2026, announcement affects Rockstar parent company's stock

As can be seen in the tweet above, Take-Two Interactive's stock went down by 7.91% after the GTA 6 release date delay announcement. It has recovered a little since, but, as of this writing, it is still down by 7.12%.

Take-Two had recently announced an earnings call for May 15, 2025, and Grand Theft Auto fans were expecting to hear something related to the series' next entry around the event.

While an update did arrive, it was a GTA 6 delay announcement, as per which the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel will now release on May 26, 2026 instead of the originally stated Fall 2025 release window.

The gaming community is upset, as one would have guessed, taking all the excitement around the title into account. It is worth noting that many in the fanbase were already fearing a GTA 6 delay as nothing had been shared since its first trailer. The fact that they will have to wait even longer further adds to the disappointment.

That said, the delay could mean the game ends up releasing in the best possible state, which should be a good thing overall. Rockstar concluded its official delay announcement by stating they are looking forward to sharing more information "soon", but when that will be remains to be seen.

