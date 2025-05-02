3 major reasons why GTA 6 will be worth the wait despite the release date delay

GTA 6 was scheduled to release in the fall of 2025 but has been delayed, as announced by Rockstar Games. The game will now be released on May 26, 2026. Fans are naturally unhappy with the postponement since the developer claimed the game was "almost done."

However, this delay might not be as bad as the community thinks. There are a couple of upsides to it, and this article will give you three reasons why.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

3 reasons why the GTA 6 release delay might be a good thing

1) Rockstar Games could utilize the time to root out bugs

The delay will let Rockstar remove all the bugs and glitches (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first and most crucial reason fans shouldn't be upset with GTA 6's delay is that Rockstar Games has the opportunity to use this time to remove major bugs from the game before release. The company is known for rolling out polished products, especially Grand Theft Auto titles. Hence, the extra time will allow them to straighten out everything.

In the era of half-baked products packed with glitches and bugs, Rockstar has the chance to release a polished product without any game-breaking issues, thus setting an example. Hence, fans should take the GTA 6 release date delay as a good thing.

This is also because the developer has clearly stated in their announcement that the delay is to polish the game and roll out a finished, quality product. Hence, the community should be happy that Rockstar Games does not wish to repeat the mistakes of some of the other big-shot developers.

2) Extra time might lead to extra content

Rockstar Games might add more missions due to the GTA 6 delay (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games hasn't shared any screenshots or videos of GTA 6's development, there is general speculation that the developer might add some extra content to compensate players. With a one-year Grand Theft Auto 6 delay, the developer has plenty of time to work on adding some new content.

Rockstar is known for adding satire and popular themes of the time in their games. With 2024 and 2025 being quite eventful, it is certainly possible that the developer might add extra missions to cover these topics. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

But knowing Rockstar Games, players can expect missions revolving around topics like the USA elections, major flop movies, and other social media topics that had the internet in an uproar.

3) The delay might be for some ground-breaking features

Rockstar is known for bringing ground-breaking things in their games (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games almost always comes with some ground-breaking feature or gameplay mechanic in their games. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the best example of this, as it has been highly acclaimed for its realism, AI, and various other features. The developer could bring something similar to GTA 6, which needs more time to smooth it out.

Rockstar Games mentioned in their tweet and newswire that the delay is mainly to polish the game further and release a product that matches everyone's expectations and exceeds them. Working on a new feature absent in previous titles is a perfectly good reason to delay the game rather than add it with bugs and glitches.

While the community is divided because of the delay, popular internet figures have mostly taken it with a light-hearted note. Shroud's response to the GTA 6 delay is hilarious as he jokes about the previous hack on the company. Hopefully, the delay is due to the developer bringing a ground-breaking feature rather than this.

