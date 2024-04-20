5 reasons why GTA 6 should be inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title that has been under development for quite some time. Naturally, fans want the game to be flawless and have the best features and storyline. Many believe that the best way to do so is by taking inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2, which is another Rockstar Games title that has set the bar very high for the studio.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has an amazing storyline along with likable characters. These are some things that fans would like to see in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title as well.

This article will list some of the best things from Red Dead Redemption 2 that GTA 6 should take inspiration from.

5 things Red Dead Redemption 2 did that should inspire GTA 6

1) An interesting plot

While gameplay mechanics and features are quite important, the majority of fans want to experience an interesting story while playing a video game. Rockstar Games definitely delivered on this front in Red Dead Redemption 2.

From the very beginning, the game makes the player delve into the backstories of the characters and experience the various emotions that Arthur Morgan (the protagonist) goes through. This is one of the reasons why the ending hits so hard. GTA 6 should also ensure it delivers a thrilling plot that keeps everyone hooked until the very end.

2) Fleshed out characters

RDR2 has very interesting characters (Image via Red Dead Redemption 2/Steam)

Interesting characters are another big reason behind RDR 2's success. While the protagonist Arthur Morgan is incredible, the supporting cast is equally good with fleshed-out backstories and believable motives behind their actions. This makes them quite memorable.

On the other hand, most of the Grand Theft Auto games suffer from the main focus always being on the protagonist. This is the case with GTA 5 where the protagonist-trio is amazing but most of the side characters are easily forgettable. This is something that GTA 6 should learn from RDR2.

3) An open world brimming with opportunities

Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Grand Theft Auto games feature a vast open-world map. However, RDR2 ensures that the map does not feel empty and has numerous side activities and hidden tasks.

This makes exploration interesting as there is always something to find and come across in the woods of the Wild West. Since the GTA 6 map leaks and the ongoing mapping project suggest that Leonida will be huge, fans want it to be packed with content instead of barren land like GTA 5. This is a huge issue with the current game where most of the map consists of mountains and empty patches of land with no real use.

4) Mission structure

Making missions interesting is a difficult task that Rockstar Games usually handles quite well. Unfortunately, GTA 5 and some other Grand Theft Auto titles do suffer from the lack of proper options for completing said missions and tasks. This quickly makes things boring and redundant.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 handles this quite well. Players have various options for almost every mission, and the decisions they make sometimes also affect the story's outcome. The missions are also interesting and don't just ask players to go from point A to B and repeat this process ad infinitum. GTA 6 should ensure that the gameplay is interesting and offers a variety of choices.

5) Incredible graphics and physics

RDR 2 has several things that should inspire Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Red Dead Redemption 2/Steam)

Red Dead Redemption 2 rolled out in 2018 and had incredible graphics for the time. In fact, the visuals still hold up in 2024, and fans want to see something even better in GTA 6.

Apart from the graphics, the game also has realistic features and gameplay mechanics which make it enjoyable even after this many years. For example, the water physics in RDR2 was ground-breaking and would fit well in GTA 6. The ragdoll physics as well as other features and animations are also commendable and should be a baseline for the upcoming GTA title.

