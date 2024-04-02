GTA 6 map leak of 2024: Everything known so far

The GTA 6 map leak in 2024 has kept the Grand Theft Auto community busy. Apart from these leaks, there are a ton of rumors and speculations going around on the internet. While most of them are pretty baseless, others seem to have some proof and solid grounds making them quite believable. In just 2024, there have been several leaks that have yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games or other reputable sources but make some sense.

The most recent one has taken apart the first GTA 6 trailer and pointed towards several "hints" that the short video contains regarding the actual size and shape of the upcoming game's map.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out the various things that the recent GTA 6 map leak has mentioned.

Note: The article is entirely speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take any information with a grain of salt.

The recent GTA 6 map leak claims the first trailer had hints about the location

The most recent GTA 6 map leak came from an account on X called @lasextaestrella. The profile mentioned how Rockstar Games added the shape of the map in the trailer on the front of the Declasse Tulip which appears towards the end of the video. The zoomed-in image has been compared with another photograph shared by u/Miserable-Way4048 on Reddit.

What's interesting in both the images is the shape. It is reminiscent of most of the state of Florida where the upcoming title is supposed to be set since Rockstar Games is using Vice City for GTA 6. Another amazing thing about this GTA 6 map leak is that the ongoing mapping project for the game that is using the leaked images, and information from the trailer resembles the shape and size of the image.

Now, it is already speculated and believed that the map in the upcoming game will far surpass anything that the community has seen so far. The sheer size will be many times bigger than the original Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and Los Santos. A map leak of GTA 6 by a supposedly Rockstar employee also gained much traction in the community.

Now, the main baseline of all the leaks revolves around the fact that the upcoming title will have a huge map. The first trailer showcases a variety of locations indicating that players will get to explore many areas and biomes which automatically makes a map huge.

The past leak of GTA 6 has also contributed to the mapping project as well as the various rumors that are floating across the community. However, the recent image shared by the X account seems like a possibility since various others have come to a similar conclusion. However, it is yet to be confirmed by a reliable source from Rockstar Games.

Apart from the recent map leak, a Discord video has broken the GTA 6 trailer's Guinness World Record.

