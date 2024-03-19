5 reasons why Vice City is the best choice for GTA 6 map

The GTA 6 map has been the talk of the internet ever since ROckstar Games rolled out the first trailer of the game. Now that it has been confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City, fans are excited and wondering what made the studio pick this iconic location. Some players don't think it's a good choice for the GTA 6 map, as other cities are more worthy of this.

While Rockstar Games does have multiple amazing maps under their belt, Vice City is highly iconic. The developers could have also been fine with a completely new place, but using this map for the GTA 6 map is a better decision.

This article will discuss those five reasons that make Rockstar's decision to use Vice City for GTA 6 map a great pick.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The GTA 6 map set in Vice City is a decision and here are 5 reasons why

1) Only appeared two times so far

While the Vice City map is iconic, Rockstar Games only used it twice in the series. It appeared for the first time in GTA Vice City and then in GTA Vice City Stories. After that, it never made an appearance.

So, it is the perfect opportunity to bring it back as the GTA 6 map and further enhance it so that fans can explore it again. Since other locations like Liberty City and San Andreas have been a part of multiple games, it only makes sense that Vice City should get this opportunity as well.

2) It's based in Florida

Since GTA 6 is returning to Miami and Florida, it makes sense to use a map that already features these real-life locations. Vice City was loosely based on Miami and has prominent features like the subtropical climate and a beautiful beach.

So, Rockstar's decision to pick Vice City for the GTA 6 map was correct. They not only have prior experience with the location but can also use the Vice City map to understand and further expand the location by adding new things while keeping the original as it is.

3) It's the least explored map

As mentioned before, Rockstar Games only used the Vice City map twice, and that too in the 3-D universe titles. So, the location did not have many chances to be fully explored and expanded, leaving players with a lot to desire.

So, the studio's decision to bring it back for the GTA 6 map will allow the developers to expand the map and add many more things fans want to see on the map and what a Florida-based location would look like.

There were also rumors that the developers wanted to add more things to the map but could not due to time constraints. So, GTA 6 will allow them to do this now.

4) It's a small yet detailed map

The GTA Vice City map might have been quite small compared to other titles, but it was filled with small details and tasks players loved to complete. By doing so, Rockstar Games allowed the location to feel bigger than it actually was.

Since fans have a lot of expectations for GTA 6, it'd make sense not only to bring back some iconic things from Vice City but also to present the GTA 6 map similarly, where quality triumphs over quantity. This is one of the reasons why this location is the perfect pick for the new map.

5) It'll give everyone a hit of nostalgia

GTA Vice City became popular not just because it had the first voiced protagonist in the series but also because of how well-made the map was. There were two islands to explore along with a big beach full of NPCs and opportunities. This is one of the reasons why the studio might have decided to bring back this location for the GTA 6 map.

The community has been requesting them to use the Vice City map again since it did not appear in any of the newer titles and deserves an overhaul like Liberty City. Since it will now be one of the cities on the GTA 6 map, fans can finally relive the nostalgia of playing GTA Vice City.

