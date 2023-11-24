5 things GTA Vice City Stories did better than GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is an amazing game with a cool protagonist and tons of action. However, Vice City Stories still does many things better than its predecessor, making it one of the best titles in the series. It is a testament to how a well-written protagonist can make a game memorable.

Apart from this, it also has several other advantages over Vice City that make it a better experience. This article will highlight some of the things that help it outshine the latter.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Refined features and 4 other things that make GTA Vice City Stories a better game

1) More fleshed-out protagonist

While Tommy Vercetti is undoubtedly one of the most badass and memorable protagonists in the entire series, Victor Vance is better written in comparison. Players not only get a convincing backstory for the main character but also see how he gradually descends into the crime life.

This gives him more personality than Tommy and allows the players to empathize with him during his tough times. Since Victor did not start off as a bad guy, he gets a character arc, allowing him to grow and develop. Everyone gets to see how a soldier turns into a hardcore criminal because of betrayal and backstabbing.

2) Refined controls

Wonky controls were a big issue in Grand Theft Auto Vice City that most players complained about. This was evident during the helicopter RC mission as well as several other tasks where the players had to control certain vehicles.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games refined all these controls and added several other quality-of-life improvements that make it a better title. It also has many more features that were either absent from Vice City or didn't work as intended. This is also a big reason why a lot of people wish for a GTA Vice City Stories remake.

3) Longer and better missions

While Vice City has several memorable missions, most are relatively short. This often left the players wanting more action from Tommy and his friends. GTA Vice City Stories, on the other hand, dealt with this problem very well.

The missions in the game were of good length and had variety that kept things interesting till the end. The missions also allowed Victor to showcase his skills and prove his worth both to other in-game characters as well as to the players. This made the title way more fulfilling than its predecessor.

4) Better assortment of vehicles

Since GTA Vice City was released in 2002, it lacked several things that Rockstar Games implemented in Vice City Stories. One of the biggest improvements was the addition of a variety of vehicles.

While the previous title only has cars, motorcycles, utility vehicles, boats, helicopters, and airplanes, the latter has a way bigger assortment of vehicles that players can drive around. This includes all the previous ones plus ATVs, bicycles, and more, giving the players more alternatives.

5) A deeper plot

GTA Vice City's plot revolves around Tommy Vercetti and his quest to dominate the city and its drug empire. All the missions are based on this theme without any other context for the players. On the other hand, Vice City Stories has a plot that makes more sense and has more depth.

It tells the story of Victor, who gets dishonorably discharged and then has to get into the weapon and drug trafficking criminal business to gather resources for his family. Several people take advantage of his kindness and straightforward nature, which eventually turns him into a hardcore criminal. This makes the plot of GTA VCS much more intriguing and dark.

These were some key differences between the two titles and what makes the latter better. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will be able to impress the fan base with the upcoming GTA 6 trailer and deliver another great game.

Poll : Which title did you find more entertaining? GTA Vice City GTA Vice City Stories 0 votes