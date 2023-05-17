Top 10 main GTA characters of all time, ranked

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is one of if not the most popular and successful video game series of all time. Ever since its inception, it has revolutionized the gaming industry in every way possible. That said, all the gameplay elements aside, the main characters are equally responsible for each title's success.

Great characters have the potential to bring a game to life, and that is exactly what most Grand Theft Auto characters excelled in achieving. With that said, here is a ranked list of the top 10 main GTA characters of all time.

Ranking the top 10 GTA main characters of all time

10) Claude

Claude bears the unfortunate uniqueness of not having a voice actor. However, he is one of the most memorable main characters in the series, regardless of this major shortcoming. Claude's mysterious and down-to-business persona was a great fit for a game like Grand Theft Auto III, where he is on a quest for vengeance.

9) Johnny Klebitz

Johhny Klebitz played the leading role in Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned. His story has a lot of ups and downs as he tries to keep The Lost MC from falling apart. Despite his aggressive demeanor, Johnny is capable of showing emotion which was appreciated by many fans. Unfortunately, he was unceremoniously killed off in GTA 5.

8) Victor Vance

Victor is the protagonist of GTA Vice City Stories and the brother of Lance Vance. He decides to join the military to provide for his family; however, things don't go as planned as he is forced to commit various crimes. The way his journey panned out made him quite popular among the player base.

7) Luis Lopez

Luis Fernando Lopez portrays the protagonist of GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony. He possesses an easy-going personality and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Luis maintains a calm and confident demeanor even when surrounded by hardened criminals and is also quite charismatic, which makes fans wish to see more of him.

6) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is one of the three main characters of Grand Theft Auto V, who goes from rags to riches during the course of the game. Unlike most of his peers, he is uninterested in gang life and focused solely on making money. Franklin also has some of the most hilarious bits in the series with Lamar, making him a fan favorite.

5) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa can be perceived as the main character among the three protagonists of GTA V. He is a retired criminal forced back into that world due to unfortunate circumstances. Michael also has to deal with his dysfunctional family and a complicated past, and many players wish for his return in future games.

4) Trevor Phillips

Trevor is an absolute psychopath and yet manages to be one of the best GTA characters of all time. He makes for an interesting segment whenever he is on screen and can maintain each fan's undivided attention. Trevor also makes up for some of the most hilarious segments in Grand Theft Auto V and is greatly popular among the player base.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is extremely iconic, and so is its main character, Tommy Vercetti. Voiced by Hollywood legend Ray Liotta, Tommy is sent down south for a drug deal. However, things go awry. We get to see the incredible depth that his charismatic persona possesses during the game's story, and that is what makes him so memorable within the gaming community.

2) Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson, fondly known as CJ, is the main character of GTA San Andreas and is insanely popular. With him, we go on a unique journey of betrayal and revenge. CJ has some of the most iconic lines of dialogue in the series, and his interactions with other characters are unforgettable, making him and the game timeless.

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is arguably the most complex protagonist in Grand Theft Auto history. He arrives in America, running away from a traumatizing past in hopes of achieving the American Dream, but there are other things in store for him. Niko is an intimidating individual. Be that as it may, he deeply cares for his loved ones and has an innate sense of humor. GTA IV's dark and gritty setting, paired with Niko's multi-dimensional personality, make him the best main GTA character of all time.

Poll : 0 votes