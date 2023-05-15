5 of the best Lester Crest moments in GTA 5 story mode, ranked

Lester Crest is one of the most intriguing characters in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V. He is technologically gifted, possesses great intellect for elaborate planning, and is the brains behind most of the heists in the game's story mode. Characters like him are important since they add a different dimension to the proceedings. Lester reappeared on multiple occasions in the online mode as well. However, his most iconic moments are within the story mode.

Since Lester has settled down with Georgina Cheng and is uncertain to return in the sequel, let's take a look and rank five of his best moments in GTA 5 story mode.

Blowing up Jay Norris and four more of Lester Crest's best moments in GTA 5 story mode

5) Introduction cutscene

Lester Crest's involvement in the GTA 5-story mode is born out of an interesting predicament. Michael needs a sizeable amount of cash to repay notorious drug lord Martin Madrazo. Since there isn't a legal method to gather money really fast, he plans to do a heist and involve his old friend Lester. Once we head over to Lester's residence, we see it cluttered with gadgets.

This alludes to Lester's technological prowess, and soon the man himself shows up and delivers some interesting lines of dialog. It is also revealed that he already knew of Michael's deal with Dave Norton but remained silent. Despite being a regular cutscene, the introduction is one of Lester's best moments.

4) Blowing up Jay Norris

Interestingly, one of Lester's best moments in GTA 5's story mode does not involve him directly. He has a personal vendetta against Lifeinvader CEO Jay Norris and plans to make him pay. Following his introduction, Lester tasks Michael with invading Lifeinvader and planting a trojan device in the company's latest phone.

When Michael rings up the device during Jay Norris' presentation, it blows up, killing the eccentric CEO in the process. This goes to show that Lester also has a psychopathic side to him.

3) The Noob Tube

During the final act of GTA 5, The Big Score's Obvious Approach, Lester gets to shoot enemy helicopters with an RPG. The sophisticated tech wizard is ecstatic at this opportunity and refers to the RPG as the Noob Tube. However, what makes it one of Lester's best moments is his high-pitched squeals of excitement whenever he hits an enemy chopper successfully.

He also never fails to blame Trevor's pilot skills whenever he misses a shot which ends up being quite hilarious. Towards the end of the mission, Trevor also deems Lester unstable, which coming from him is quite ironic.

2) The Merryweather Heist

Although Lester is the one to plan most of the heists in GTA 5, Trevor manages to set one up without his help. This heist is known as the Merryweather Heist and is an action-packed mission in the game. However, Lester does get involved during the final cutscene after Trevor starts to celebrate prematurely.

The former arrives at the docks and informs the gang that they cannot keep the heist's score due to the risk of ending up on the government's hit list. However, Lester is barely clothed in this exact moment while he is losing his wits, making it one of the funniest bits in the game.

1) Lester needs a drink!

During the final cutscene of the Bureau Raid in GTA 5, Michael and Franklin head back to the latter's house in Vinewood Hills. The thud of the door slamming shut awakens Lester, who was fast asleep on the floor next to the couch.

Once he learns that the heist was successful, he is elated and in the mood for celebration. After Michael leaves the premises, Lester turns around and exclaims what is undoubtedly his most iconic line in the game.

