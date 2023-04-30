Where to find Coquette Classic sports car in GTA 5 story mode?

The Invetero Coquette Classic was introduced in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) and GTA Online with the SA Flight School update in 2014. It falls under the Sports Classics category and has a design inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C2. While the majority of high-end vehicles are only available in the online mode, players can also purchase the Coquette Classic in the offline mode.

Players can also steal this Sports Classics car in the story mode. However, it is a rare find. Thus, knowing its spawn locations can help with the search. Having said that, here's where players can find the Coquette Classic in the game's story mode.

GTA 5 story mode locations where players can find Coquette Classic

There are four locations in GTA 5's story mode where players can find the Invetero Coquette Classic. Interestingly, some cars spawn at a specific time of day, while others are always available. Luckily, players can find the Coquette Classic throughout the day.

Here is a list of all the locations where the Coquette Classic can be found in GTA 5 story mode:

Los Santos Customs in Burton

Los Santos Customs near Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Banner Hotel and Spa in Del Perro

Devin Weston's Hangar at LSIA

Note that it is mandatory to complete the LSIA Flight School side missions to unlock this car in the game. If it still fails to spawn at the aforementioned coordinates, returning to them after some time should fix the issue.

Other than these locations, players can also find the car being driven around in different neighborhoods of Los Santos. Alternatively, the vehicle can be bought for a sum of $395,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the story mode.

Eye Find web browser home page (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

To do this, access the in-game mobile phone with either of the three protagonists in GTA 5 and launch the Eye Find web browser. From there, log onto the Legendary Motorsport website. Scroll down to find the Invetero Coquette Classic among the many cars listed on the website. After purchasing it, the vehicle will be delivered to the garage of one of the player's owned properties.

Players can also acquire this car in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, it costs $665,000 in the online mode, which is a little more expensive than in the story mode.

Fortunately, those who own the Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition will get the Coquette Classic for free. The Premium Edition comes with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack, which gives away many in-game items and features free of cost.

Poll : Do you have the Coquette Classic in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes