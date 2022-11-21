5 strongest and most skillful GTA protagonists, ranked

Over the years, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series has carved a niche for itself by offering players engaging stories and some memorable protagonists.

Protagonists are an important part of story-telling and the series has always done a phenomenal job of portraying the best characters in each game, who all have different ways of handling situations in their respective titles. Let's look at five of the strongest and most skilled protagonists to feature in the series.

Top five GTA protagonists of all times

5) Huang Lee (Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars)

At number five is the protagonist of GTA Chinatown Wars, Huang Lee. Born in Hong Kong, China, he is the son of a Triad leader in his country. Although the character was not ambitious early on, he eventually took life seriously after his father was murdered.

The incident played a huge role in changing his personality as he began to involve himself in the Liberty City underworld during the game’s events. His survival in the attack made him one of the strongest protagonists on the list.

4) Tommy Vercetti (Grand Theft Auto Vice City)

Next on the list is the iconic Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City. After spending 15 years in prison, he came to Vice City to oversee a drug deal with the Vance Brothers. Vercetti's time in prison had hardened him, making him someone who won't hesitate to go beyond his limits in order to achieve his goals.

In search of his enemies, he slowly began building a criminal empire of his own before becoming the kingpin of Vice City. His actions justify the fact that he is highly skilled at his work.

3) CJ (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Coming in at number three is the good ol' Carl “CJ” Johnson. He is the protagonist of the most famous GTA video game San Andreas. He is responsible for being the second-in-command of the Grove Street Families.

Growing up not knowing his father, he dedicated his life to keeping his family together. Throughout the story of the game, the protagonist took every necessary step to reach his goals. Whether stealing a military aircraft or cold-bloodedly eliminating his enemies, he did it all, proving he is one of the most skillful and strongest characters in the game series.

2) Trevor Philips (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Next on the list is Trevor Philips, one of the three protagonists from the most recent GTA 5 title. The character has had a criminal career with a complicated past and is best known for his aggressive behavior due to an unhappy childhood.

However, as depicted in the game’s story, he is also loyal to his friends and people close to his heart. He is strong and knows no fear when it comes to business and is always ready for revenge by any means necessary. Michael and Franklin also acknowledge his courage and sometimes consider him crazy for his fearless attitude.

1) Niko Bellic (Grand Theft Auto 4)

Niko Bellic, the protagonist of the famous GTA 4, occupies the number one spot. Bellic has a strong history, having fought in the Yugoslav Wars besides working for organized crime syndicates in Liberty City.

He faced a lot of hardships during his childhood and eventually became a soldier as a teenager. During the war, he committed several atrocities and developed survival skills, which ultimately turned him into one of the toughest GTA protagonists. His story is perhaps the most endearing in the series, making him the franchise's most-loved and strongest protagonist.

Based on rumors, the upcoming GTA 6 will feature dual protagonists and players can expect more in-depth story-telling. Rockstar has always done a great job of introducing memorable characters, and the next title should not be any different.

