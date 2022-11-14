GTA San Andreas horseshoe locations and how to get them easily

GTA San Andreas has some of the craziest collectibles in its open-world environment, including the popular horseshoes. These are items that players can find in the Las Venturas area of the game. Their luck will get increased by 20, and they are going to get $100 every time they pick up a horseshoe.

50 of these items are scattered throughout Las Venturas, which is not a small place by any means. This makes it necessary to know exactly where to look for them if one wants to obtain all of these collectibles. This article will share all the horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas.

List of all horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas: A beginner’s guide

Map coordinates of all the horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The horseshoes available in GTA San Andreas can be hard to find sometimes due to their rooftop placements. This is why gamers are recommended to get a jetpack or a helicopter before starting the treasure hunt, as it will help them reach different horseshoe locations faster.

Gamers can use the map above with regard to the spots mentioned below to have an easier time finding the collectibles. Here are locations where horseshoes can be found in San Andreas:

Next to the road under the Las Venturas signboard Next to the warehouse inside the fenced area Next to the C-shaped building In the center of the circular-shaped courtyard At the back of the Sumo building opposite Chuckup In the loading bay At the top of the triangular-shaped building In the area under the freeway In the western part of the airport Between the shipping containers and the airstrip North-end area of the airfield On the rooftop of the casino On top of the shipping containers On top of a wall near a restaurant Near the house-door On top of the house, on a window ledge Inside the swimming pool Tennis Court Area Near the garages Next to the billboards’ base On the top of the skyscraper At the ground level of a walled-off area On the rooftop of a building with nearby power lines Beside a green-colored fence near the motel In the upper-level area of the motel On the roof of the building Near the Visage above the fountain In the front area of the displayed skull On the lower level of the Four Dragons Casino’s rooftop In the middle of a block near the house At the back of the north-eastern house in the block On the top of the “Come-A-Lot” sign On top of the church At the back of the southern building over a dumpster On the balcony of the building On top of the spire On the rooftop of Camel’s Toe building The archway at the top area near a wedding chapel Inside the parking garage At the top area of the Clowns Pocket building At the back of the Starfish Casino; in an alley Besides the “Venturas Steaks Drive-Thru” signboard On the balcony near the ZIP store At the top of the billboard area On the upper front of the casino sign On the top of the Erotic Wedding Chapel Inside the underground train-tunnel Inside another swimming pool In the eastern part of the compound On the northern side of the fuel plant

If gamers are still having a hard time spotting all 50 horseshoes, here's a video made by GTA Series Videos they can use to obtain them in the game

Once they collect all the items, their luck will be increased to 1,000, and they're also going to get $100,000. The enhanced luck will not improve their chances of winning in casinos or any gambling game, however. Moreover, collecting all 50 horseshoes will see these weapons spawn in front of The Four Dragons Casino :

M4

SMG

Satchel Charges

Combat Shotgun

Players should note that collecting all the horseshoes is necessary if they want to complete GTA San Andreas 100%.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes