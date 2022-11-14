GTA San Andreas horseshoe locations and how to get them easily

GTA San Andreas has some of the craziest collectibles in its open-world environment, including the popular horseshoes. These are items that players can find in the Las Venturas area of the game. Their luck will get increased by 20, and they are going to get $100 every time they pick up a horseshoe.
50 of these items are scattered throughout Las Venturas, which is not a small place by any means. This makes it necessary to know exactly where to look for them if one wants to obtain all of these collectibles. This article will share all the horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas.
List of all horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas: A beginner’s guide
The horseshoes available in GTA San Andreas can be hard to find sometimes due to their rooftop placements. This is why gamers are recommended to get a jetpack or a helicopter before starting the treasure hunt, as it will help them reach different horseshoe locations faster.
Gamers can use the map above with regard to the spots mentioned below to have an easier time finding the collectibles. Here are locations where horseshoes can be found in San Andreas:
- Next to the road under the Las Venturas signboard
- Next to the warehouse inside the fenced area
- Next to the C-shaped building
- In the center of the circular-shaped courtyard
- At the back of the Sumo building opposite Chuckup
- In the loading bay
- At the top of the triangular-shaped building
- In the area under the freeway
- In the western part of the airport
- Between the shipping containers and the airstrip
- North-end area of the airfield
- On the rooftop of the casino
- On top of the shipping containers
- On top of a wall near a restaurant
- Near the house-door
- On top of the house, on a window ledge
- Inside the swimming pool
- Tennis Court Area
- Near the garages
- Next to the billboards’ base
- On the top of the skyscraper
- At the ground level of a walled-off area
- On the rooftop of a building with nearby power lines
- Beside a green-colored fence near the motel
- In the upper-level area of the motel
- On the roof of the building
- Near the Visage above the fountain
- In the front area of the displayed skull
- On the lower level of the Four Dragons Casino’s rooftop
- In the middle of a block near the house
- At the back of the north-eastern house in the block
- On the top of the “Come-A-Lot” sign
- On top of the church
- At the back of the southern building over a dumpster
- On the balcony of the building
- On top of the spire
- On the rooftop of Camel’s Toe building
- The archway at the top area near a wedding chapel
- Inside the parking garage
- At the top area of the Clowns Pocket building
- At the back of the Starfish Casino; in an alley
- Besides the “Venturas Steaks Drive-Thru” signboard
- On the balcony near the ZIP store
- At the top of the billboard area
- On the upper front of the casino sign
- On the top of the Erotic Wedding Chapel
- Inside the underground train-tunnel
- Inside another swimming pool
- In the eastern part of the compound
- On the northern side of the fuel plant
If gamers are still having a hard time spotting all 50 horseshoes, here's a video made by GTA Series Videos they can use to obtain them in the game
Once they collect all the items, their luck will be increased to 1,000, and they're also going to get $100,000. The enhanced luck will not improve their chances of winning in casinos or any gambling game, however. Moreover, collecting all 50 horseshoes will see these weapons spawn in front of The Four Dragons Casino :
- M4
- SMG
- Satchel Charges
- Combat Shotgun
Players should note that collecting all the horseshoes is necessary if they want to complete GTA San Andreas 100%.
