GTA San Andreas horseshoe locations and how to get them easily

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Nov 14, 2022 05:50 AM IST
A brief guide to find all the horseshoes present in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA San Andreas has some of the craziest collectibles in its open-world environment, including the popular horseshoes. These are items that players can find in the Las Venturas area of the game. Their luck will get increased by 20, and they are going to get $100 every time they pick up a horseshoe.

50 of these items are scattered throughout Las Venturas, which is not a small place by any means. This makes it necessary to know exactly where to look for them if one wants to obtain all of these collectibles. This article will share all the horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas.

List of all horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas: A beginner’s guide

Map coordinates of all the horseshoe locations in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)
The horseshoes available in GTA San Andreas can be hard to find sometimes due to their rooftop placements. This is why gamers are recommended to get a jetpack or a helicopter before starting the treasure hunt, as it will help them reach different horseshoe locations faster.

Gamers can use the map above with regard to the spots mentioned below to have an easier time finding the collectibles. Here are locations where horseshoes can be found in San Andreas:

  1. Next to the road under the Las Venturas signboard
  2. Next to the warehouse inside the fenced area
  3. Next to the C-shaped building
  4. In the center of the circular-shaped courtyard
  5. At the back of the Sumo building opposite Chuckup
  6. In the loading bay
  7. At the top of the triangular-shaped building
  8. In the area under the freeway
  9. In the western part of the airport
  10. Between the shipping containers and the airstrip
  11. North-end area of the airfield
  12. On the rooftop of the casino
  13. On top of the shipping containers
  14. On top of a wall near a restaurant
  15. Near the house-door
  16. On top of the house, on a window ledge
  17. Inside the swimming pool
  18. Tennis Court Area
  19. Near the garages
  20. Next to the billboards’ base
  21. On the top of the skyscraper
  22. At the ground level of a walled-off area
  23. On the rooftop of a building with nearby power lines
  24. Beside a green-colored fence near the motel
  25. In the upper-level area of the motel
  26. On the roof of the building
  27. Near the Visage above the fountain
  28. In the front area of the displayed skull
  29. On the lower level of the Four Dragons Casino’s rooftop
  30. In the middle of a block near the house
  31. At the back of the north-eastern house in the block
  32. On the top of the “Come-A-Lot” sign
  33. On top of the church
  34. At the back of the southern building over a dumpster
  35. On the balcony of the building
  36. On top of the spire
  37. On the rooftop of Camel’s Toe building
  38. The archway at the top area near a wedding chapel
  39. Inside the parking garage
  40. At the top area of the Clowns Pocket building
  41. At the back of the Starfish Casino; in an alley
  42. Besides the “Venturas Steaks Drive-Thru” signboard
  43. On the balcony near the ZIP store
  44. At the top of the billboard area
  45. On the upper front of the casino sign
  46. On the top of the Erotic Wedding Chapel
  47. Inside the underground train-tunnel
  48. Inside another swimming pool
  49. In the eastern part of the compound
  50. On the northern side of the fuel plant

If gamers are still having a hard time spotting all 50 horseshoes, here's a video made by GTA Series Videos they can use to obtain them in the game

Once they collect all the items, their luck will be increased to 1,000, and they're also going to get $100,000. The enhanced luck will not improve their chances of winning in casinos or any gambling game, however. Moreover, collecting all 50 horseshoes will see these weapons spawn in front of The Four Dragons Casino :

  • M4
  • SMG
  • Satchel Charges
  • Combat Shotgun
Players should note that collecting all the horseshoes is necessary if they want to complete GTA San Andreas 100%.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
