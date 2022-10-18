Fans respond to allegations that GTA San Andreas VR is unethical

A developer recently called the VR port of GTA San Andreas unethical, and it seems fans are not taking it lightly.

A Reddit user Junior_Ad_5064 shared some tweets from Bushido Inneractive, a VR/AR Developer, where he talked about the upcoming VR project of GTA San Andreas, calling it unethical. Fans didn’t like his thoughts and shared their reactions to ìt.

The game is still scheduled as an upcoming project for Oculus 2 as announced last year by Meta.

GTA San Andreas coming to VR is unethical as per a developer

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, the user shared the tweets where the developers talked about the possible negative impact of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas being ported to VR; the original tweets are currently unavailable.

In one of the tweets, the developer talked about ethics and pointed out how no one was talking about it. In another, they can be seen talking about the gameplay and relating it to real-life situations by stating:

“If you think my point is moot, remember, that one of the core gameplay mechanics in the game is sneaking into people’s houses and burglarized them and also gang-related turf wars, which is a problem in Chicago South side and is more recently…into the city and suburbs.”

The developer followed up with another tweet emphasizing how the game can be seen as related to Chicago and calling it out as a:

“Gang Simulator”

Fans didn’t take it lightly and stormed back with their reactions in the comment section. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the post after seeing such thoughts about the VR game from the developer:

GTA San Andreas VR is one of the most ambitious projects that will certainly be loved by GTA fans around the globe if done correctly. However, it’s been a while since the last update on the project by the company itself.

This makes it one of the most highly anticipated projects set to be ported into the world of Virtual Reality (VR). Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced the project on October 28, 2021, and stated it as a future title for the Oculus Quest 2.

While the company hasn’t revealed any new information about it, it has released a brand-new Meta Quest Pro. Based on rumors, the game might be released on the new VR headset instead. The brand new Oculus Meta Quest Pro is an upgrade over its predecessors, and has been advertised with the following features:

Next generation optics

Premium comfort

Meta Quest Touch Pro Controllers

Transformative Mixed Reality

Describing the next-generation optics, Oculus has stated:

“You'll immediately notice better visual clarity. We slimmed down the optical stack by over 40% compared to Quest 2 using our innovative patented pancake lens and optics technology, which works by folding light inside the optical module. Advanced VR LCD technology that provides 37% greater pixels per inch. And 1.3X larger color gamut that provides more vibrant colors to deliver a more engaging VR experience.”

Whether GTA San Andreas VR will be released on the new headset or follow the original release path on Oculus Quest 2, fans can expect new information about the project from the developers or Meta soon.

