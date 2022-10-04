5 GTA San Andreas missions that felt out of place for CJ

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved games in the franchise, mainly because of its protagonist, Carl “CJ” Johnson.

He is the second-in-command of Grove Street Families, an LS-based street gang in the game. The story began with him moving back to Los Santos to avenge his mother’s loss and hustle back the power of his gang.

However, there are some missions that feel quite odd for the protagonist. That being said, let’s look at five times CJ looks out of place in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 missions in GTA San Andreas that CJ doesn't fit well in

5) Deconstruction

The famous Deconstruction mission comes in at number five. It’s one of the independent quests in the game initiated by Carl Johnson at its garage in San Fierro.

The mission starts with an angry Kendl, who explains that the nearby construction workers harassed her. CJ assures her that he'll take care of the situation and goes straight to the construction site. He destroys six huts there and buries the foreman’s toilet. The last part is a bit too much for CJ's character and feels out of place for him.

4) Vertical Bird

Next on the list is another famous mission, Vertical Bird. It is given to CJ by Mike Toreno, the government agent, from Madd Dogg’s Crib in GTA San Andreas.

The mission requires CJ to steal a Hydra VTOL jet and take out three enemies’ Hydra jets. He has to kill all the guards and mechanics available at the location to get his hands on the Hydra. Seeing CJ steal the Hydra and take down other fighter jets seems a little too far-fetched for his character.

3) Black Project

At number three is the beloved and memorable Black Project mission in GTA San Andreas. It is given to CJ by none other than the iconic, The Truth, at Verdent Meadows located in Bone County, San Andreas.

This is a mission through which players can unlock the Jetpack in the game. The fact that CJ has to sneak into an underground area in the game, kill every soldier in the facility, and get access to the launch bay by a scientist to just steal the Jetpack seems out of character. However, it is still one of the most fun missions in the game.

2) Management Issues

Management Issues is the next mission on the list. It is given to CJ by the aspiring rapper OG Loc from his Burger Shot in LS, San Andreas.

OG Loc seeks revenge on Madd Dogg’s manager, Alan Crawford, for his refusal to work with him, and wants CJ to kill the manager. Players have to steal the manager’s vehicle, pretend to be his driver, pick him up, and plunge the vehicle into water.

The fact that CJ doesn’t care that a girl, possibly the manager’s girlfriend, is also present in the vehicle while he gets the job done seems out of place for his character.

1) 555 We Tip

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the 555 We Tip mission in GTA San Andreas. It is given to the protagonistby Officer Frank Tenpenny at Car’s garage in San Fierro.

In the mission, Tenpenny wants Carl to trouble the district attorney because of the attorney’s nuisance.

Players have to visit the Vank Hoff Hotel, kill a valet to take his uniform, wait for the attorney to arrive, steal his car, and equip it with drugs in his garage before leaving the vehicle back in its place. The whole mission is out of place for a character like CJ in the game.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in putting a variety of missions in the game. Although some of them seem out of place in the story, each one of them is fun to complete. This is the best time for players to pick GTA San Andreas and relive the classic story once again.

